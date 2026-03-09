US Sports Camps Brings Elite Division I Tennis Coaching to Youth Athletes at the University of Oklahoma

Nike Tennis Camp Returns with Top Collegiate Coaches and World-Class Instruction

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, youth athletes will have the rare opportunity to train inside a nationally ranked Division I program as US Sports Camps ’ Nike Tennis Camp returns to the University of Oklahoma. Led by NCAA Singles Champion Audra Cohen and veteran Division I coach Nick Crowell, the camp offers overnight and day sessions for players seeking collegiate-level instruction in a world-class campus setting.Tennis has been USSC’s founding sport since 1975, and the program continues to set the standard for youth development. The University of Oklahoma, home to nationally ranked men’s and women’s tennis programs, provides campers with a firsthand experience of the intensity, discipline, and camaraderie of Division I athletics, highlighting USSC’s strong college affiliations and offering a unique pathway for young athletes to learn from the very best.The camps will be led by Audra Cohen, former NCAA Singles Champion and ITA National Player of the Year, and Nick Crowell, five-time ITA Central Region Coach of the Year with nine NCAA Tournament appearances. Both bring decades of elite collegiate experience to the youth tennis community, helping campers grow their skills, compete with confidence, and develop a lifelong love for the game.“Summer sports are meant to be fun. Camps are where dreams start and passion for sport grows. We are thrilled to work with Coach Cohen and Coach Crowell to deliver a camp that will focus on skill development and fun at camp while creating lifelong memories and stronger connections to the University of Oklahoma,” said Justin Hoeveler, President of US Sports Camps.The camp is open nationwide to beginners, intermediate, and advanced players, and multiple sessions are available this summer, including overnight and day options. Campers receive small-group instruction, personalized coaching, and hands-on experiences designed to improve fundamentals, enhance competitive play, and foster lasting confidence. Participants will also have access to the OU facilities, professional-level spaces where they can train, play, and experience the thrill of stepping onto top-tier courts like the pros.Coach Audra Cohen added, “We are excited to welcome players of every level to our Nike Tennis Camp at the University of Oklahoma. With world-class facilities and an elite Division I staff, our goal is simple: help players grow, compete, and discover how fun this game truly is. We want them to come to camp and leave with better skills and a deeper love for the game!”Since 1975, USSC has provided life-changing athletic experiences for millions of young athletes, building a legacy as North America’s largest and most trusted youth sports network. The Nike Tennis Camp at the University of Oklahoma exemplifies USSC’s commitment to developing the next generation of champions by combining purposeful play, elite coaching, and collegiate-level instruction, creating opportunities for young athletes to develop confidence, discipline, and a lasting passion for the game.To learn more about the camp and register, visit ussportscamps.com/tennis/nike/university-of-oklahoma-nike-tennis-camp About US Sports CampsUS Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps for the past 30 years. The company has offered sports camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic, and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, SafeSplash Swim School, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

