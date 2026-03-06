Chinese Vocal Educator Lan Tianyang Presents Lecture on Opera Vocal Techniques at Yale University

Lan Tianyang delivers a lecture on the fusion of traditional Chinese opera vocal technique and modern popular singing at Yale University.

The lecture explores how traditional Chinese opera vocal methods can influence modern popular singing training.

“Traditional Chinese opera contains powerful vocal techniques that can inspire and expand modern singing,” said Lan Tianyang.” — Lan Tianyang

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chinese vocal educator Lan Tianyang recently delivered a special lecture at Yale University, presenting his research on the integration of traditional Chinese opera vocal techniques with modern popular singing.The lecture introduced a series of vocal training concepts derived from Chinese opera performance traditions. Lan Tianyang demonstrated how the expressive vocal control developed in classical opera can be applied to contemporary vocal performance and modern music education.During the presentation, he explained how elements such as dramatic vocal projection, stage-based voice expression, and the transition between spoken and sung vocalization—commonly found in Chinese opera—can be adapted to modern singing techniques.Lan Tianyang also shared examples of how operatic vocal expression can enhance stylistic elements in contemporary genres including pop, rock, and musical theatre. Through demonstrations and analysis, he illustrated how traditional theatrical vocal approaches can help singers expand both vocal power and emotional expression.The lecture attracted students and music enthusiasts interested in cross-cultural vocal training and the relationship between traditional performance art and modern vocal techniques.Lan Tianyang has taught and coached singers from China and abroad, focusing on practical vocal training methods that connect traditional Chinese performing arts with contemporary music education.His research and teaching aim to create new possibilities for global vocal training by combining classical Chinese vocal traditions with modern musical styles.

