Proof Launches California’s First 100% Legal Cannabis Pet Product

SONOMA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proof , an independent and growing leader in the cannabis wellness space, announced today the launch of Proof Pets CBD Drops. Driven by a mission to help pet parents care for their most beloved companions, the highly anticipated release marks the first cannabis product in California to achieve 100% compliance with the Department of Cannabis Control’s (DCC) newly enacted animal-specific regulations.A Mission Inspired by a beloved petThe heart behind Proof’s expansion into the pet sector is deeply personal to Julie Mercer-Ingram, Proof’s Founder & CEO. The journey began with her own rescue dog, Vela, whom she adopted as a tiny puppy. "She was more than just a pet - she was family. Really, she was my first child." Mercer-Ingram shared.At age twelve, Vela began experiencing the difficult signs of aging, including stiff joints, an itchy coat, and new anxieties as her hearing faded. After Mercer-Ingram started her on a regimen of Proof's CBD drops for humans, Vela's anxiety softened and her joint pain eased. In her final years, Vele gained a profound sense of comfort from regular cannabis use.Today, Proof is bringing that same meticulously crafted support to pets. Whether families are looking to soothe the aching joints of senior animals, ease a dog's separation anxiety when owners leave for the day, or calm terrified pets during the booming fireworks of the 4th of July, Proof Pets provides gentle, reliable relief.Rigorous Science for the Endocannabinoid SystemDriven by Vela's success, Proof’s formulation team focused on scaling this high-quality relief for all pet parents. Sarah Miletich, Proof’s COO and lead scientist, emphasizes the brand's rigorous, data-driven methodology."Like us, cats and dogs have an endocannabinoid system," Miletich explains. "By applying the same pharmaceutical-grade testing and clean ingredients we use for our human wellness lines, we ensure a safe formula without the risks of high THC. Many pet owners choose Proof Pets to support their pets' daily comfort, general wellness, and overall quality of life."Setting the Gold Standard for ComplianceOn January 1, 2026, the California pet cannabis market shifted to a regulated landscape. The DCC implemented sweeping changes allowing products to be legally marketed specifically for animal use, provided they contain no more than 1mg of THC per container. While aggressive DCC enforcement has forced many unprepared legacy brands to suddenly strip "pet" language from their packaging, Proof's compliance-forward leadership turned the new rules into a strategic advantage.Drawing on her background as an attorney, Mercer-Ingram ensured Proof was ready. "We waited until the California regulations finally caught up with consumer demand," she said. "We didn't just re-label an old product; we built Proof Pets from the ground up to meet these new safety standards. When you stock Proof, you are offering your customers the only product in the state that is 100% legal, lab-tested, and Metrc-designated for animals."Strong Business Ethics and AcumenIn an industry where many operators are weighed down by corporate debt, Proof stands out as a highly profitable, self-funded, and women-owned enterprise. This independent structure allows the brand to pivot quickly and execute strategic product launches with agility. Proof is currently leveraging its dual-market infrastructure to scale its mission across the country:California Regulated Market: Operating under Proof Operations, Inc ., Proof Pets has debuted in participating licensed dispensaries across California.Nationwide Hemp Market: Through its sister company, Proof Remedy, the brand is successfully shipping hemp-derived Proof Pets and human formulated CBD products to consumers across all 50 states via proofremedy.com About ProofFounded in 2016, Proof is a women-owned and operated wellness brand spanning the California cannabis market and the national hemp market. Known for its bootstrapped independence, rigorous scientific formulations, and commitment to compassionate care, Proof is dedicated to elevating the quality of life for both humans and their pets.Media & Investor Contact:Julie Mercer-Ingram, CEOjulie@proofextracts.com(707) 757-9984

