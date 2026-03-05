ARTICLE BY WEINER TEAM PUBLISHED IN DETROIT NEWS ON LONG-TERM UNEMPLOYMENT

Robert Weiner team earns H1, 2, 4 rankings in OPED NEWS as top opinion pieces for 2026 to date, also announces publishing on Substack.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Weiner, former White House spokesman and senior staff member for Congressman Claude Pepper, Ed Koch, John Conyers, Charles Rangel, Senator Ted Kennedy, and Drug Czar/4‑Star General Barry McCaffrey, has recently published with his team several op-eds addressing national and international issues. The group earned several H1, 2, 3, and 4 rankings in OPED NEWS as top opinion pieces for 2026 to date. Weiner also announced that he is publishing recent and new pieces on Substack On March 4, 2026, the influential Detroit News published an article by Weiner and Andrew Beauchamp on “Long-term unemployment” adding to the jobless rate. The Weiner team has also published multiple pieces in OpEd News, several of which received H1, H2, or H4 rankings, and contributed an analysis of U.S. policy toward Venezuela to the International Policy Digest.Furthermore, recently, February 4th, 2026, Robert Weiner interviewed live on London Times Radio, on recent releases of the Epstein Files.For all op-eds: www.weinerpublic.com/opeds For all radio-TV appearances: www.weinerpublic.com/radio Here are some details and analysis:Weiner and Andrew Beauchamp highlight shrinking job openings, increasing numbers of Americans exhausting unemployment benefits, and the impact on cities such as Detroit. The authors conclude that Representative John Conyers’ principle of full employment remains essential for addressing the underlying issue of job scarcity.Robert Weiner and Andrew Beauchamp published an article on Supreme Court justices' need to adhere to ethics standards. The authors write, "Any job worth doing, is worth doing right.” This piece was ranked H1 on OpEd News February 19th, 2026.See full article on our website under our 2026 published op-eds.Also ranked H2 in OpEd News were exclusives co-authored by Robert Weiner, Griffin Cobb, and Lily Roberti. Weiner and Cobb published “Surgeon General Nominee on Measles, and Other Vaccines.” The authors argue that not only current testimony to get through a vote, but past positions must be weighed in confirmation consideration.Weiner and Cobb also published “Drug Policy Paradox: We pay the most to Columbia and Mexico. They do stop drugs but send drugs back, killing kids.” They contend that U.S. drug policy remains trapped in a negative cycle, where despite billions spent aiding Colombia and Mexico, those countries remain the largest sources of illicit drugs entering the country.Weiner and Lily Roberti drew a comparison to Orwell’s 1984 “Doublespeak” in 2026. This piece argued that the White House’s revised Jan. 6 website rewrites the events of the Insurrection in that it minimizes the violence.See full article on our website under our 2026 published op-eds.Robert Weiner and Emma Paris published “The Dictator’s Playbook” also in OpEd News. The piece argued that dictators throughout history fall not from moral outrage but when their own power structures collapse. The article was ranked and featured on OpEd News on February 19th, 2026.See full article on our website under our 2026 published op-eds.Weiner and Paris also published “Venezuela, Washington, and the Politics of Flattery” in the International Policy Digest on February 15th, 2026. The piece was also featured in OpEd News on February 28th, 2026. The article warns of a dangerous foreign‑policy precedent.See full article on our website under our 2026 published op-eds.Recent TV/Radio Appearances:On February 4th, 2026, Robert Weiner appeared live on London Times Radio, to discuss the ongoing investigation into the Epstein files, in his interview with Carole Walker.See the full interview here: Congressional Investigation into Epstein May Continue (Bob starts at 4:38)See www.weinerpublic.com/radio for other radio-TV archives including London Times Radio (Timesradio), and Main Street Radio Network's 200 station airings in the U.S.For more information visit: www.weinerpublic.com For interviews or more information contact: Robert Weiner and Emma ParisRobert Weiner Associates+1 202-306-1200weinerpublic@comcast.net

