6th European Seller Conference Returns to Prague with World-Class Amazon Experts and 200+ Attendees from 30 Countries

The premier Amazon seller event in Europe brings together industry leaders, 7- and 8-figure entrepreneurs, and cutting-edge strategies

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Seller Conference (EUSECON), the leading annual event for Amazon private label sellers in Europe, is set to take place in Prague from March 18 to 21, 2026. Now in its 6th edition, the conference brings together over 200 Amazon entrepreneurs from more than 30 countries, all generating over $1M in annual sales, coming together to scale their businesses faster and smarter.The event is designed to deliver real, actionable strategies - not theory - covering topics ranging from AI-driven automation and advanced advertising to logistics, team building, and brand growth.A Lineup Built for Serious SellersThis year's speaker lineup features some of the most respected names in the Amazon and e-commerce space, representing a truly international mix of expertise:- Steve Simonson (USA) will open the VIP Day with a "Founder 2 Founder" workshop, sharing hard-won lessons on systemic thinking and building scalable businesses.- Marco Brandstätter (Austria) will share his remarkable journey from personal setback to building an 8-figure business through perseverance and unbreakable will.- Job Couwenberg (Netherlands) will detail how he scaled from zero to $12.5M through smart negotiation and team building.Michal Špecián (Czech Republic) will demonstrate how 8-figure sellers are using AI agents to automate their operations today.- Joanna Lambadjieva (Bulgaria) will reveal strategies for dominating Rufus and external AI search in 2026.Additional sessions will be led by Daniela Bolzmann (USA), Brent Zahradnik (France/USA), Steven Selikoff (USA), and Anthony Cofrancesco (USA), covering topics from storefront conversion and profit-first sourcing to logistics strategy and product launch risk reduction.What to ExpectThe event kicks off on March 18 with an exclusive VIP Day limited to 25 attendees, featuring an intensive "Founder 2 Founder" workshop. The main conference runs March 19–20, with keynotes, panels, Q&A sessions, and a networking dinner. The event wraps up on March 21 with the EUSECON Barcamp - an unconference type of event where attendees set the agenda themselves, fostering candid conversation and collaborative problem-solving among sellers.About the European Seller ConferenceThe European Seller Conference is the go-to annual event for Amazon sellers in Europe who are ready to move beyond the basics and accelerate their growth. Each year, the event brings together a curated community of driven entrepreneurs to share strategies, build connections, and walk away with a concrete action plan for the months ahead.For tickets and more information, visit: www.eusecon.com Contact: media@orangeklik.com

Best moments from European Seller Conference 2025

