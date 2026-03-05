Boogievision Creative Studio Unleashes 'Deadly Squatters' A Psychological Thriller Inspired by Real Housing Nightmares

A couple returns home to find squatters living inside, forcing them into a dangerous psychological game they can’t escape.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boogievision Creative Studio , the film and television company led by acclaimed writer, director, and producer Michael “Boogie” Pinckney, alongside producer and casting director Ashlee C. Pinckney, announces the release of its latest psychological thriller, Deadly Squatters, premiered March 3rd exclusively on Tubi. Inspired by unsettling real-life headlines surrounding property invasions and squatter rights, Deadly Squatters transforms a modern housing nightmare into a gripping psychological thriller that asks a chilling question:What would you do if strangers claimed your home — and the law refused to help?The film stars Jason Small, Victoria Vanderberg, Yanni Brown, Hunter McGowan, and Orlando Valentino.ABOUT THE FILMWhen a married couple returns from vacation to find a mysterious brother and sister living inside their home, they become trapped in a legal nightmare that forces them into close quarters with dangerous strangers whose psychological games threaten to destroy everything they love.Eugene and Laura Reed appear to have the perfect life. Eugene is a novelist racing to complete his next manuscript while Laura, a therapist, dreams of starting a family. Their beautiful home is meant to be their sanctuary—until they return from a weekend getaway to find two strangers already living inside.Cassie and Tate, a charismatic yet unsettling brother and sister, claim legal rights as squatters. With the courts backlogged and the police unable to intervene quickly, Eugene and Laura are forced into a terrifying coexistence.What begins as an uncomfortable inconvenience quickly spirals into psychological warfare.The siblings begin playing disturbing “family games” — poisoned drinks, emotional manipulation, fabricated memories, and sinister mind traps. The situation takes a shocking turn when Cassie and Tate claim Eugene is their estranged father — a man who abandoned them years ago.Whether delusion, truth, or a carefully crafted lie, their obsession soon becomes deadly.As secrets unravel and friends who attempt to help mysteriously disappear, Eugene and Laura are pushed to the brink. In a brutal final confrontation, the couple must fight for their marriage, their sanity, and their lives — leaving blood on the floors, bodies on the tiles, and love itself tested beyond its breaking point.Pinckney says the film was born from watching real news stories about homeowners discovering squatters occupying their property — and the shocking legal complications that followed.“The story was inspired by the real-life horror stories we kept seeing in the news about homeowners returning to find strangers living in their houses and discovering the legal system often couldn’t remove them quickly,” said Pinckney.“Your home is supposed to be the one place where you feel completely safe. The idea that someone could take that away and you might be powerless to stop it felt like the perfect foundation for a psychological thriller.”Unlike traditional home invasion stories, Deadly Squatters focuses on what Pinckney calls a “psychological invasion.”“Instead of a traditional home invasion where the danger is immediate, this is a slow psychological invasion where characters are forced into uncomfortable proximity with people they don’t trust. That dynamic creates a different kind of suspense.”The cast for Deadly Squatters was assembled by producer and casting director Ashlee C. Pinckney, who focused on finding actors capable of delivering grounded and emotionally authentic performances.“From the very beginning, we focused on finding performers who didn’t just play the characters but truly embodied them emotionally and psychologically,” said“The story required performances that could shift from subtle and natural to intense and emotionally raw, sometimes within the same scene. The cast embraced that challenge and created characters that feel real, unpredictable, and at times unsettling — exactly what a psychological thriller needs.”Ashlee C. Pinckney added:“We’re intentional about telling stories that are entertaining, provocative, and socially relevant. This film does all three while delivering a relentless thriller experience.”“This film taps into a fear that feels uncomfortably real right now,” said Pinckney.

