Jean-Charles Boisset hosts 'Last Supper–Inspired Dinner' at Le Club in Rutherford

JCB's dream Last Supper guests Da Vinci's Last Supper

Napa Valley Residents Dr. Robert White and Celeste White of Lux Forum Support a dinner Celebrating Faith, Hospitality, and Community

At the table, time slows. Bread is broken, wine is poured, and strangers become companions—just as they did two thousand years ago.” — Celeste White

NAPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Napa Valley residents and community supporters Dr. Robert White and Celeste White are proud to support the upcoming Last Supper–Inspired Dinner, an evening of reflection, fine dining, and Boisset collection wines to be held March 22 at Le Club in Rutherford, Napa Valley.The black‑tie event will bring together Napa Valley’s renowned hospitality, culinary tradition, and faith‑inspired reflection around a carefully curated four‑course dinner paired with wines from the Boisset Collection.Pastor Ted Max of Yountville Community Church will guide the evening with stories about the history and significance of the Last Supper and the enduring meaning of gathering together around the table.The event is a community event an is not a fund raiser. However, proceeds from the event will benefit The Salvation Army, supporting programs that assist individuals and families in need throughout the community.“Gathering around the table has always been one of the most powerful ways people connect with one another,” said Dr. Robert White. “We are grateful to support an event that celebrates fellowship while helping serve people in need.”Celeste White added: “The Last Supper reminds us that shared meals can carry profound meaning. We are honored to support an evening that encourages reflection, generosity, and connection.”Napa Valley, Wine, and the Tradition of the Shared TableThroughout history, meals have served as powerful settings for reflection, conversation, and community. The biblical Last Supper—immortalized in Leonardo da Vinci’s famous mural—depicts a moment when a shared meal became a defining symbol of fellowship and spiritual reflection.In Napa Valley, that tradition takes on a distinctive local character through wine and culinary culture. Meals shared with thoughtfully paired wines often become moments where conversation deepens, friendships grow, and generosity flourishes.Perspective from Jean‑Charles BoissetThe wines served during the evening come from the Boisset Collection, founded by French‑American vintner Jean‑Charles Boisset. Known for blending Old World wine traditions with Napa Valley innovation, Boisset often speaks about wine as an art form that brings people together.“Wine is meant to bring people together. When we gather around a table with good food and good wine, we create moments that become memories,” Boisset has said.Wine, Theater, and the Art of the TableBoisset is internationally known for bringing a sense of theater, design, and storytelling to wine hospitality at properties such as Raymond Vineyards in St. Helena and the JCB Tasting Salon in Yountville.His philosophy celebrates the table as a place where art, conversation, and community come together—echoing the symbolism of the Last Supper itself.Event DetailsEvent: Last Supper–Inspired DinnerDate: March 22Location: Napa Valley, CaliforniaFormat: Four‑course dinner with Boisset wine pairingsAttire: Black TieAttendance: Invitation OnlyBeneficiary: The Salvation ArmyAbout Robert and Celeste WhiteDr. Robert White and Celeste White are Napa Valley residents active in supporting philanthropic initiatives, community organizations, and faith‑based projects throughout Napa County. Their work includes strengthening local churches, historical preservation in Napa Valley, supporting many local charitable organizations, and promoting community development initiatives.

