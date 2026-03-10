From Sold-Out Stadiums to Strategy: Savannah Bananas CFO Tim Naddy to Keynote Spring 2026 CFO Leadership Conference

Tim Naddy Keynotes Spring

Naddy will deliver “Swing for the Fences: What an Unconventional Baseball Team Can Teach CFOs About Growth, Creativity & Transformational Customer Experience.”

Consistent wisdom becomes a trusted partner. It’s our job to be the measured voice of our organizations so our echoes can reverberate throughout. We might be shadow ops, but we’re also ubiquitous.” — Savannah Banana CFO, Dr. Tim Naddy

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CFO Leadership Council (CFOLC), a professional association for senior finance leaders has announced Dr. Tim Naddy, CFO of the Savannah Banana as a keynote speaker for the Spring 2026 CFO Leadership Conference . The premier conference for senior finance leaders returns to Boston, MA this June 3- 5, 2026.Naddy will deliver “ Swing for the Fences: What an Unconventional Baseball Team Can Teach CFOs About Growth, Creativity & Transformational Customer Experience,” a keynote that reframes how finance leaders think about growth, demand creation, and the strategic role of the CFO in customer-driven organizations.The Savannah Bananas have become one of the fastest-growing and most talked-about organizations in sports, selling out stadium tours nationwide by redesigning the fan experience and building a brand centered on customer joy. Behind that success is a disciplined operating model where finance plays a critical role in enabling experimentation, scaling demand, and maintaining operational rigor.In this story-driven keynote, Naddy will share how finance leaders can apply lessons from the Bananas’ unconventional growth strategy to their own organizations. He will explore how CFOs can evolve from traditional financial stewards into strategic partners who help unlock growth, strengthen customer engagement, and build organizations capable of scaling bold ideas.“Plans fail for lack of counsel. It begins with a whisper and, yes, some dismiss it as noise. Yet wisdom, calm and collected, echoes through the chaos and as its volume rises, so does the recognition that the voice was there the entire time,” said Naddy. “Consistent wisdom becomes a trusted partner. It’s our job to be the measured voice of our organizations so our echoes can reverberate throughout. We might be shadow ops, but we’re also ubiquitous.”During the keynote, Naddy will share practical lessons CFOs can apply immediately, including:• Replace traditional KPIs with customer impact metrics• Enable innovation without losing financial discipline• Scale systems and processes for rapid growth• Use finance insights to strengthen customer loyalty• Build finance teams that partner across the businessDr. Naddy brings a diverse background spanning Big Four accounting, private equity-backed companies, internet startups, franchising, fraud examination, and CFO advisory work. In addition to his role with the Savannah Bananas, he is an entrepreneur, university professor, and author known for translating complex financial concepts into practical insight leaders can apply immediately.The Spring 2026 CFO Leadership Conference is an intimate, peer-driven event created exclusively for CFOs and senior finance leaders. The three-day program is purpose-built to help attendees step out of the day-to-day and focus on leadership, execution, and enterprise value through real-world case studies, peer-tested frameworks, and candid discussions with fellow finance leaders.Each conference pass includes keynote and breakout sessions, two cocktail receptions, full breakfast and lunch, and exhibit hall access.For the full agenda visit: cfoleadership.com/spring-conference/agenda/Registration for the Spring 2026 CFO Leadership Conference in Boston is now open.Learn more and reserve your seat at: cfoleadership.com/spring-conference/CFO Leadership is the ultimate resource for finance leaders, delivering timely, high-impact insights to help CFOs and senior finance executives lead with clarity and confidence. Through expert-driven editorial content, proprietary research, and exclusive executive interviews, CFO Leadership provides an insider’s strategic edge on the most critical issues shaping the finance function today.Sign up for the CFO Leadership Briefing to stay ahead of emerging trends, market shifts, and leadership challenges impacting the CFO agenda. cfoleadership.com/newsletter/Within CFO Leadership sits its peer community: CFO Leadership Council a professional association built for CFOs, by CFOs. For 20 years, CFOLC has connected 2,800+ active members across 35+ local chapters in North America. The community is designed to foster candid, experience-based conversations and trusted peer relationships that go beyond content to deliver real-world solutions.Members engage through local chapter communities, national events, and mastermind industry roundtables, gaining direct access to fellow finance leaders facing similar challenges. Additional member benefits include a structured mentorship program, CFO Connect, an online member forum, a searchable member directory, the CFO Tools Library, and first access to original research.Together, CFO Leadership and the CFO Leadership Council offer a uniquely credible, relationship-driven environment for senior finance executives to connect, learn, and lead.Learn more about membership: cfolc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.