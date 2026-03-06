Solestra Group Launches New Website to Showcase Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing Platform

WILLOW GROVE, PA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solestra Group is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, reflecting the company’s expanding platform of precision manufacturing businesses serving the aerospace, defense, and medical industries.The new site provides a clearer look at Solestra’s capabilities across precision machining, fabrication, and complex assemblies, along with the talented teams and facilities that support mission-critical programs for customers.It also highlights Solestra’s North American manufacturing footprint and the broader ecosystem of capabilities and global partnerships that enable the company to support customers across key aerospace and defense supply chains.“We’re excited to launch the new Solestra website as it more accurately reflects who we are and where we are going,” said Joe DeMartino, CEO of Solestra Group. “As our platform continues to grow, it’s important that our digital presence clearly communicates our technical depth, the strength of our people and culture, and our commitment to supporting mission-critical programs for our customers and partners.”The website launch represents the foundation of Solestra’s evolving digital platform, with additional content, including employee stories, operational videos, and customer perspectives, planned for future updates.Please check out the new site here: https://solestragroup.com/ About Solestra GroupSolestra Group is a leading integrated provider of precision manufacturing serving aerospace, defense, medical, and other high-precision markets. With five North American facilities strategically located in three hubs, Solestra delivers mission-critical manufacturing solutions that help mankind soar higher, live healthier, and remain safer.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.