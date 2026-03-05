The Jazz Sanctuary Exceeds Fundraising Goal, Announces Five Free March Jazz Concerts in Greater Philadelphia

The Jazz Sanctuary is striking a hopeful note this March, announcing the successful completion of its extended matching gift campaign while presenting five free live jazz performances across the Greater Philadelphia region.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jazz Sanctuary is striking a hopeful note this March, announcing the successful completion of its extended matching gift campaign while presenting five free live jazz performances across the Greater Philadelphia region.The nonprofit performing arts organization reported $9,299 in contributions during its December-through-February 15 matching period, exceeding its stated fundraising goal and reinforcing strong community support for its mission of keeping live jazz free and accessible to all.“Congratulations to everyone who helped us surpass our goal,” said Alan Segal, the founder and executive director of The Jazz Sanctuary. “The generosity of our donors ensures that we can continue bringing music to communities that welcome us so warmly. We are deeply grateful.”Now in its 15th year, The Jazz Sanctuary continues building momentum toward its milestone 1,000th concert, having presented more than 935 free performances in churches, community centers, senior residences, and public spaces throughout the region. Each event reflects the organization’s commitment to connection, fellowship, and the shared joy of live music.This March, audiences can enjoy five free concerts across Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. All five performances will feature the group’s popular “Jazz & Joe” format — live jazz paired with coffee, desserts, and a welcoming community atmosphere.During Segal’s continued recovery from a recent injury, longtime colleague and respected musician Bruce Kaminsky will perform with the ensemble throughout the month.“Life is certainly strange,” Segal noted. “Bruce was once my teacher — and now he’s subbing for me. I couldn’t be happier that he had the time to help us out.”Segal emphasized that all performance standards and organizational protocols remain firmly in place as the music continues uninterrupted.The impact of that continuity is reflected in a recent handwritten note from a devoted attendee following a performance in Devon. The longtime supporter wrote that the group’s music “absolutely makes my day,” describing the joy of introducing someone new to The Jazz Sanctuary and watching them discover the ensemble for the first time.She added that she “learn[s] something every time” and appreciates the musicians’ banter and storytelling that bring “extra smiles and laughs” to each gathering.“That sense of connection,” Segal said, “is why we do this work.”With the matching campaign successfully completed, The Jazz Sanctuary will now focus on pursuing additional grants and securing new sponsors to sustain its growing calendar of performances as it moves steadily toward its 1,000th concert milestone.As spring approaches, the organization remains committed to its simple but powerful mission: bringing people together through live jazz -- free of charge, open to all, and performed with heart.________________________________________The March performance schedule for The Jazz Sanctuary includes:• Thursday, March 5 – 7 p.m. - Church of the Incarnation, 1505 Makefield Rd., Morrisville, PA 19067 - “Jazz & Joe” featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet: James Dell’Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), with Bruce Kaminsky on bass.• Thursday, March 12 – 7:30–9:15 p.m. - Trinity Episcopal Church, Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912 - “Jazz & Joe” featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet.• Wednesday, March 18 – 7:30–9:15 p.m. - Pennepack Baptist Church, 8732 Krewstown Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19115 - “Jazz & Joe” featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet.• Wednesday, March 25 – 7:30 p.m.- Main Line Unitarian Church, 816 S. Valley Forge Rd., Devon, PA 19333 - “Jazz & Joe” featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet.• Thursday, March 26 – 7:30 p.m. - Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Episcopal Church, 8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 - “Jazz & Joe” featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet.Community groups, houses of worship, and organizations interested in hosting The Jazz Sanctuary are encouraged to contact Segal at alan@alansegal.net.The Jazz Sanctuary is supported by more than 100 individual donors and sponsors, including Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, Quantum Think, Alan J. Segal LLC, and DMG Global.

