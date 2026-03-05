Acclaimed socio-political artist and philanthropist Marta Thoma Hall presents solo exhibition at LA’s Wonzimer Gallery

Tree Walker by Marta Thoma Hall 3 Beauties by Marta Thoma Hall Motherdaughter by Marta Thoma Hall

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed artist Marta Thoma Hall is excited to introduce her newest solo exhibit Together, Us next month. The exhibition will be on display at contemporary art space Wonzimer Gallery from March 20 through April 17, 2026. The gallery is located at 341-B South Avenue 17 in Los Angeles.The opening follows Wonzimer’s November 2025 announcement of its representation of Thoma Hall.ABOUT THE EXHIBITIn Together, Us Marta Thoma Hall examines the boundary between self and other, asking the enduring question: ‘Where do I end, and you begin?’ Through surreal imagery and materially layered forms, the exhibition explores identity not as fixed or solitary but as relational, shaped through connection with others and with the natural world.Guided by intuition and the pre-lingual realm of embodied experience, Thoma Hall works experimentally across wood, steel, resin, fur, paint, cloth and photography. Weathered wood elements, some sanded and polished, other pieces in decay, are a reoccurring metaphor for the human body and its bond with the Earth. Concentric growth rings echo fingerprints, roots extend like legs, branches reach like arms. As trees age and erode, their surfaces recall the passage of time, mirroring human flesh and underscoring cycles of growth, vulnerability and renewal.Textile-based works incorporating tapestry and stitchery reference mediums historically associated with the domestic sphere. By layering, binding and stitching materials together, Thoma Hall evokes acts of repair and remembrance, reclaiming forms long associated with invisible and undervalued female-led labor. Oversized nails and industrial elements introduce tension, suggesting both historical and contemporary structures of power, violence and resilience.Beginning from the lens of the maternal, the exhibition draws on the concept of the pre-lingual bond - the primal relationship formed before language. This early state of connection becomes a framework for understanding empathy, attachment and shared memory as foundational to human development. Across Together, Us, relationship emerges as a central and sacred structure: between parent and child, self and other, humanity and nature, and individuals within community.Influenced by female archetypes found throughout mythology, psychology and history, Together, Us positions care, imagination and relational consciousness as essential human forces. Through its materials and symbolism, the exhibition proposes that connection is not peripheral to identity, but its very source.ABOUT THE ARTISTMarta Thoma Hall is an American painter and sculptor based in the San Francisco Bay Area and Kauai, HI. Thoma Hall graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a B.A. in fine arts.Early influences during her time at U.C. Berkeley sparked an interest in social justice, feminism and surreal art. Thoma Hall’s work was included in the 1980 exhibition “Fantasies and Visions,” curated by Costa Rican artist Rolando Castellon at SFMOMA. In 1993, an Artist in Residency at Norcal led her to begin working with recycled materials.Today, she is a nationally recognized artist known for her unique juxtaposition of imagery with a surreal bent. Her unique installations of steel and glass can be viewed in cities and towns across the country. She has exhibited extensively, including a solo exhibition at the Anglim/Trimble Gallery in San Francisco, and group exhibitions at Mindi Solomon Gallery, Miami, FL; Gallery 120710, Berkeley, CA; Galactic Panther Art Gallery, Alexandria, VA; and Van Der Plas Gallery, New York, NY.Thoma Hall is represented by the Wonzimer Gallery in Los Angeles and the Anglim/Trimble Gallery in San Francisco. Her 2025 solo exhibition at Anglim/Trimble, To See With Eyes Closed, showcased art made from a variety of materials, including 3D-printed resin, driftwood, tree stumps, fur, yarn and shells. By using these unconventional materials, she creates work that breaks with the expected, offering unique texture, color, and composition.In 2022, Thoma Hall founded the Hall Art + Technology Foundation (HATF), an educational arts foundation focused on the intersection of art and science in the modern world. As part of HATF’s initiative, Thoma Hall owns and operates the Floating Art Museum, a unique gallery housed on a barge on the Oakland Estuary that spotlights historically neglected artists and emerging talents.To learn more about Marta Thoma Hall, HATF and the Floating Art Museum, please visit www.hallartandtechnologyfoundation.com ABOUT THE WONZIMER GALLERYWonzimer is a contemporary cultural center and avant-garde gallery located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. Rooted in an ethos of inclusivity and innovation, Wonzimer provides a dynamic platform for art, music, social networking and philanthropic initiatives that bring people together to explore new perspectives and share creative experiences. Founded by Swiss artist and musician Alaïa Parhizi and American entrepreneur Aidan Nelson, the gallery has grown through professional leadership and a commitment to diversity.Wonzimer’s programming includes thought-provoking exhibitions, live performances, social events, and community-building activities that support emerging and established artists alike, while fostering cultural dialogue and artistic exploration. Inspired by the German word for “living room,” the space creates a welcoming environment where spontaneous interaction and artistic exchange thrive.CONTACTSFor press inquiries, please contact Emma Grenier Selvig: emma@singersf.com, (415) 419-7506.For questions regarding the exhibit or gallery, please contact Alaïa Parhizi: (310) 462-2314.For interview requests or to schedule a private viewing of the Floating Art Museum, please contact Kristina Kotlier: hallartandtechnologyfoundation@gmail.com, (510) 788-1883.

