Florida Flyers Flight Academy Establishes First Branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Universal Caravan Aviation

Florida Flyers Flight Academy Establishes First U.S. FAA Part 141 Branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with Partnership with Universal Caravan Aviation Support Services Florida Flyers Flight Academy, Inc., a U.S.-based FAA Part 141 approved flight training institution, is now in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We are proud to announce the establishment of its first office branch outside of USA in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia facilitated by Universal Caravan Aviation Support Services (UCAS). This partnership formalizes a strategic expansion that enables Florida Flyers to deliver its own FAA-approved pilot training services to Saudi students efficiently and in world-class facilities.By leveraging UCAS's facilities, Florida Flyers can focus on providing high-quality flight training in a secure, professional, and student-centered environment. This branch represents the first structured academic presence of a U.S. FAA Part 141 flight academy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.About the PartnersFlorida Flyers Flight Academy, Inc. is a U.S. FAA Part 141 approved flight school based in St. Augustine, Florida, offering professional pilot training programs from Private Pilot License (PPL) through Instrument Rating (IR), Commercial Pilot License (CPL), Multi-Engine, and Certified Flight Instructor (CFI). The academy is renowned for delivering structured, high-quality training in a secure, professional, and student-focused environment.Universal Caravan Aviation Support Services is a Saudi-based aviation services provider operating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. UCAS facilitates Florida Flyers’ operations by providing essential aviation support services, ensuring training delivery is seamless, efficient, and conducted in modern, high-class facilities.Delivering High-Quality FAA Training in the KingdomThis partnership enables Florida Flyers to deliver a comprehensive, professional, and cost-effective pilot training program directly to Saudi students.Integrated Training ModelAll phases of training, including ground school, flight training, and academic support, are delivered exclusively by Florida Flyers Flight Academy under its FAA Part 141 approval and academic oversight.Phase One – Saudi Arabia (Advanced Ground School & Academic Preparation)School & Academic PreparationFlorida Flyers provides a comprehensive and intensive ground school program covering the full theoretical curriculum required for FAA training, from Private Pilot through Multi-Engine level. The program exceeds minimum FAA requirements, offering enhanced technical knowledge, operational insight, and Aviation English training to ensure students are fully prepared for international flight operations.Courses are delivered by Florida Flyers and led by experienced instructors and senior aviation professionals who bring extensive real-world instructional knowledge. Students benefit from structured mentorship, practical training experience, and a rigorous academic foundation.By completing this enhanced academic phase in Saudi Arabia, students will:• Be fully prepared for FAA written examinations upon arrival in the United States• Possess a stronger technical foundation than standard FAA minimum training requires• Develop aviation English proficiency essential for international operations• Arrive in the United States ready to focus entirely on flight execution• Reduce overall training time and minimize living expenses abroadPhase Two – United States (Flight Training Execution)Following successful completion of the ground school in Saudi Arabia, students will transition to Florida for hands-on flight training at Florida Flyers’ FAA-approved facilities.By arriving academically prepared, students can dedicate their time and resources to flight training, improving efficiency, reducing unnecessary costs, and accelerating program completion.Comprehensive Student SupportBeyond training delivery, this set up ensures full-cycle guidance and assistance throughout the entire student journey, including:• Application and enrollment support• Ground school coordination• I-20 issuance and visa process assistance• Transition to U.S.-based training• Ongoing student monitoring and support• Guidance on conversion back to a Saudi license in accordance with Saudi GACA requirementsHands-on flight training is conducted at Florida Flyers’ FAA-approved facilities in Florida, United States. By arriving academically prepared, students can focus entirely on flight execution in a controlled, professionally supervised environment.Course Start Date and SeminarThe program is scheduled to commence after few weeks. Florida Flyers will also host a seminar at its Saudi branch located on King Abdul Aziz Road, Al Basateen, Jeddah 23719, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The seminar date will be announced soon.A Modern, Efficient, and Secure Pathway for Saudi StudentsThis branch provides students from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with access to internationally recognized FAA flight training in modern, high-class facilities while maintaining strong local operational support. The model emphasizes efficiency, quality, and a student-centered approach.Looking AheadThis Florida Flyers branch, facilitated by UCAS, represents the first phase of a broader vision to expand aviation education access, strengthen international training pathways, and develop the next generation of professional pilots. Additional program enhancements and expansion initiatives are expected as the partnership grows.For media inquiries, please contact:Florida Flyers admissions@flightschoolusa.comUniversal Caravan Aviation Support ServicesKingdom of Saudi Arabia

