Ahead of HIMSS 2026; Tenovi and Xandar Kardian Partner with CCN to Launch Contactless Vital Sign Monitoring for Senior Living

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenovi , a leader in remote monitoring and the No. 11 fastest-growing private healthcare company in America on the Inc. 5000 list, today announced a strategic partnership with Xandar Kardian and CCN Health . This collaboration integrates the Xandar Kardian 300 Essence into Tenovi’s expansive suite of remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions, powered by CCN’s clinical automation platform. The announcement comes ahead of the HIMSS Global Health Conference in Las Vegas (March 9–12), where Tenovi will debut the integrated solution at Booth 4064.The partnership brings FDA-cleared, radar-based technology to healthcare providers and senior living facilities, enabling continuous vital sign monitoring without the need for patient interaction, wearables, or manual measurements.The Xandar Kardian 300 Essence is a Bluetooth-enabled monitoring device designed for simple installation for both home care and community residents. Data is transmitted securely through the award-winning Tenovi Cellular Gateway to the CCN Clinical Platform. This unified solution captures heart rate, respiratory rate, motion, presence, and sleep duration, without contact. Tenovi aggregates the data and CCN’s remote monitoring software platform serves as the data center for the facility, providing:- Clinical Automated Alerts: Notifying care staff in real-time of out-of-bed events, vital sign anomalies, and significant trending changes.- EHR Integration: Automatically syncing resident vitals with major EHR platforms, ensuring data is available for visiting providers.- Actionable Insights: Utilizing Xandar Kardian’s proprietary Probability of Change in Condition (POC) Score to quantify how a resident's recent readings compare to their own historical baseline."This partnership with CCN and XK represents a leap forward in how we monitor high-risk seniors," said Nizan Friedman, PhD, Founder and CEO of Tenovi. "By combining Xandar Kardian’s world-class radar technology and CCN’s clinical automation with Tenovi’s cellular infrastructure, we are providing clinicians with the visibility they need to intervene earlier and improve patient outcomes without increasing staff burden.""Contactless monitoring represents one of the most important frontiers in senior care, and we've been committed to building the infrastructure to support it at scale," said Cosmo Cochrane and Alex Wheeler, Co-Founders of CCN Health. "What sets CCN apart is our ability to bridge the gap between the facility and the physician — deeply integrating with both the community's operational workflows and the provider's EHR, so that critical data flows seamlessly to every stakeholder who needs it. Partnering with Tenovi and Xandar Kardian allows us to bring that connectivity to a monitoring modality we believe will define the next era of senior living care."- Beyond clinical accuracy, the joint solution offers significant benefits for senior living residences:- Enhanced Staff Efficiency: Automates vitals rounds, allowing nursing staff to focus on high-acuity care rather than manual data entry.- Improved Resident Experience: Eliminates unnecessary overnight room entries, protecting resident privacy and sleep quality.- Reduced Hospitalizations: Facilitates early detection of deterioration, helping to decrease emergency department visits and hospital readmissions.About TenoviTenovi is a data aggregation and automation Healthcare IoT platform that connects remote medical device data with clinical care teams. Tenovi ranks No. 11 in healthcare on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list. For more information, visit: www.tenovi.com About CCN HealthCCN Health has been on a mission to deliver engineering-first solutions to care management. By automating workflows and taking a user first approach, we've made the simplest RPM & CCM platform on the market. For more information, visit: www.ccnhealth.com About Xandar KardianXandar Kardian is a US Delaware C-Corp with international operations spanning South Korea, Canada, and Singapore, focused on deploying reliable and high-accuracy security and healthcare solutions worldwide. Xandar Kardian elevates motion sensor technology to the next level, incorporating radar sensors that monitor vital signs via resting heart rate (RHR) and respiratory rate (RR), providing essential insights into occupant motion, location, and vital sign readings. Founded in 2017, the team behind Xandar Kardian is focused on digital radar signal processing from start-to-finish, having received FDA 510(k) Clearance for its XK300 in April 2021. For more information, visit www.xkcorp.com

