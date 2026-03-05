PREFIX Corporation Hosts Career Fair This Friday, Showcasing Opportunities in Michigan’s Most Innovative Industries

Prefix Corporation's 25 acre corporate campus The Prefix precision CNC machining department. Metal fabrication work at Prefix Corporation's global HQ.

As Prefix continues to grow, there are exciting projects underway within the industries they serve, including Aviation, Automotive, Entertainment, and Defense.

Prefix has always been a place where creativity, craftsmanship, and cutting‑edge technology come together.” — Jhan Dolphin, VP Prefix Corporation

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prefix Corporation, one of Michigan’s most dynamic and innovation‑driven employers, will host a Career Fair this Friday, March 6th, at the company’s Global Headquarters located at 1400 S. Livernois Rd., Rochester Hills, MI. The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Prefix continues to expand its workforce as the company takes on new, high‑profile programs across Automotive, Aviation, Entertainment, and Defense. Known for its advanced prototyping, specialty manufacturing, and full‑scale concept development, Prefix offers candidates the rare opportunity to work on some of the most exciting and forward‑thinking projects in the industry.

“Prefix has always been a place where creativity, craftsmanship, and cutting‑edge technology come together,” said company Vice President, Jhan R. Dolphin. “As we continue to grow, we’re looking for talented individuals who want to be part of meaningful, hands‑on work that shapes the future of multiple industries.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet hiring managers, learn about open roles, and explore the company’s unique capabilities and culture. A full list of current openings is available on the CAREERS page at Prefix.com.

Event Details

What: Prefix Corporation Career Fair

When: Friday, March 6th • 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Where: Prefix Global Headquarters

1400 S. Livernois Rd., Rochester Hills, MI

Open Positions: Visit Prefix.com and click on CAREERS

Prefix encourages anyone seeking a fast‑paced, innovative, and highly collaborative work environment to attend.

Prefix Corporation - Never Boring!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.