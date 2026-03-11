Alejandro Hernandez III Strengthens Strategic Oversight for Trust-Owned Real Estate Portfolios

Alejandro Hernandez III JD Fiduciary Wealth Advisor

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro Hernandez III, Founder and Principal of ARH Global Advisors LLC, today announced an expanded focus on strategic oversight for trust-owned real estate portfolios, providing trustees, estate counsel, and fiduciaries with structured advisory support in the management and disposition of high-value property assets.As ultra-high-net-worth families increasingly hold significant real estate within trusts and estate vehicles, fiduciaries face growing pressure to balance preservation of asset value with administrative obligations and beneficiary expectations. ARH Global Advisors provides disciplined oversight designed to assist trustees and estate professionals navigating complex real property portfolios.“Trust-owned real estate often represents the most substantial and illiquid component of an estate,” Hernandez stated. “Effective oversight requires coordinated strategy, transparency, and careful alignment with fiduciary responsibilities.”Addressing the Complexities of Trust-Held Real EstateARH Global Advisors works alongside trustees and estate counsel to support matters involving:Strategic oversight of trust-owned real estate assetsValuation coordination and market strategyTransaction planning and execution supportRisk mitigation for fiduciaries and trusteesAlignment of real property management with trust administration objectivesThese services are particularly relevant for estates holding significant residential, commercial, or income-producing properties in Manhattan and other major wealth centers.Supporting Trustees and Estate CounselTrustees and fiduciaries administering complex estates must balance legal obligations with prudent asset stewardship. ARH Global Advisors provides an independent advisory framework designed to strengthen execution while preserving the primacy of legal and tax counsel.The firm collaborates with:Estate planning attorneysTrust & estate litigatorsCourt-appointed fiduciariesPrivate trustees and family offices“Our role is to reinforce structure and clarity in the management of real estate within trusts,” Hernandez added. “Disciplined oversight protects fiduciaries while preserving long-term family assets.”About ARH Global Advisors LLCARH Global Advisors LLC is a fiduciary and private-client advisory firm serving ultra-high-net-worth families, trustees, and estate counsel across New York, California, and Texas. The firm specializes in strategic oversight of real estate-heavy asset structures, cross-jurisdictional coordination, and capital preservation in complex estate and trust administrations.Media Contact:ARH Global Advisors LLC12 E. 49th St.New York, NY 10017646-290-7380

