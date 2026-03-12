Epoch Concepts Awarded the Palo Alto Networks 2025 North America Federal Partner of the Year

Epoch Concepts Palo Alto Networks

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epoch Concepts, LLC, a leading provider of IT solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, enterprises, and systems integrators, today announced it has received the Palo Alto Networks 2025 North America Federal Partner of the Year award.These annual awards recognize an elite group of Palo Alto Networks partners that have demonstrated exceptional performance and commitment to customer security over the past fiscal year. To ensure a rigorous and objective selection process, this year’s recipients were determined through a data-driven methodology that evaluated partners across a comprehensiveset of key performance indicators, including:● Performance: Bookings volume & growth, new customer growth, partner-initiate business, and deal volume & growth● Strategic Engagement: Demonstrated acquisition of net-new logos and success partner-initiated business and pipeline developmentEpoch Concepts played a critical role in delivering ongoing value through proactive support, training, and optimization for both Palo Alto Networks and federal customers. Epoch served as a trusted advisor throughout the full security lifecycle, from strategy and architecture to deployment and long-term optimization.“Winning Palo Alto Networks 2025 North America Federal Partner of the Year Award is an incredible honor and a testament to the trust our federal customers place in us every day,” said Epoch Concepts CEO and Founder, Marcus Smiley. “This recognition reflects the commitment of our team to deliver secure, innovative solutions that strengthen mission readiness and protect what matters most. We’re proud to partner with Palo Alto Networks to help agencies modernize security and stay ahead of an evolving threat landscape.”“In cybersecurity, a trusted partner ecosystem is the engine that drives security transformations throughout the entire customer journey,” said Simone Gammeri, Chief Partnerships Officer Palo Alto Networks. “Our partners are more than just a route to market; they are essential to helping customers modernize their infrastructure and adopt the AI-powered, platform-based security needed for today’s scale. We’re proud to recognize Epoch Concepts as North America Federal Partner of the Year, celebrating their role in evolving our customers’ security infrastructure and solving complex security challenges together.”For more information on Epoch Concepts, please visit this page . For more information on Palo Alto Networks, please visit this page About Epoch ConceptsEpoch Concepts LLC is a value-added reseller serving government departments, commercial organizations, and systems integrators. From storage and infrastructure, to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, Epoch Concepts designs, sources, and integrates solutions that empower its customers to do even more—to reinvent, reimagine, and redefine what they do and how they do it. Epoch Concepts is a NAICS-certified service-disabled veteran-owned small business. Learn more at epochconcepts.com.

