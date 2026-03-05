Sasha’s Pet Resort Warns of Scams Targeting Doggy Daycares and Other Small Businesses

Spammers are highy mobile

Sasha’s Pet Resort was targeted this past week by scammers whose standard operating procedures rely on both human greed and desire to attract new customers.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sasha’s Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest’s pet care industry (www.sashaspr.com), announced today as a public service that their firm was targeted this past week by sophisticated scammers whose standard operating procedures rely on both human greed and desire to attract new customers.

“An ad was posted online seeking places to board dogs in Redmond, Kirkland and Bellevue. I suggested Sasha’s Pet Resort, of course,” said Dan McFadden, founder/owner of Sasha’s Pet Resort in Redmond, Washington. “So that evening I received a text message from an anonymous woman. She was seeking dog care for her canine as she was relocating to our area. But she was driving here so wanted to transport dog here in advance and get him settled.".

Sasha's received further information from the dog owner indicating she would pay in advance by check and encouraged that it be deposited via mobile.

The mobile check the woman told him to deposit was actually for much more than was quoted for boarding. She said the extra was for hotels and food.

Sasha’s has no hotels and the food was maybe $30. Upon querying industry sources about this scenario, it was revealed the core of this scam is the “overpay” since the sender will soon ask for the overpay to be returned via online money transfers before one's bank discovers that the check deposited online was a fraud. Mobile deposits are generally not subject to the standard Reg CC next‑day availability rules, so banks can set their own hold schedules in the mobile deposit agreement

Experts' advise was to discontinue contact with the woman and not to open any of her attachments. So that was the ultimate outcome and Sasha’s hasn’t heard from her since. As a side note, one of Sasha’s customers mentioned she had been similarly scammed when selling some bedroom furniture. And appears that the ‘overpay’ is at the core of this scam, which is both evergreen and multi-categorical.

To learn more about these long-distance scams visit: https://store.sashaspr.com/blogs/news/beware-of-doggy-daycare-scams

