AST Announces IP3 2025 Results: 47 Patent Transactions and $5.1M Invested in Collaborative Patent Defense

AST IP3 2025 Results

AST’s IP3 2025 program facilitated 47 patent deals for $5.1M, connecting patent owners with major tech companies through a collaborative licensing model.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AST has successfully concluded its tenth annual Industry Patent Purchase & Licensing Program (IP3) for 2025, completing 47 transactions and deploying over $5.1 million in capital through its member-driven, collaborative patent defense initiative.

IP3 connects patent owners with a consortium of leading technology companies, facilitating efficient patent sales and group licensing transactions across a broad range of industries.

During a four-month period in the second half of 2025, more than 30 AST members evaluated over 1,400 portfolios. Prominent industry leaders were among the 24 participating companies, including Cisco, Google, IBM, Intel, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, Snap, TikTok, Uber, and Verizon.

AST members invested $5.139 million across 47 deals, covering 56 patent families with 130 U.S. patents and 133 active assets.

* Purchase Price Range: $20,000 to $500,000 per deal.

* Average Deal Price per Lot: $109,340.

* Average Deal Price per Patent Family: $91,767.

IP3 2025 contributed to an exceptional year overall for AST, which completed 91 total transactions across our fixed price and negotiable programs during 2025.

Russell W. Binns Jr., CEO of AST, commented: “IP3 2025 capped a record year for AST and reflects the growing importance of collaborative patent risk mitigation. As litigation dynamics evolve and technology markets accelerate, our members continue to prioritize proactive solutions that provide both efficiency and transparency. The sustained growth of IP3 reinforces that structured, industry-led approaches can bring greater stability and predictability to the secondary patent market. We look forward to building on this momentum in 2026.”

IP3 continues to utilize its fixed-price purchase or group licensing model, allowing patent owners to set a defined purchase price or a group license fee while retaining ownership for future monetization opportunities. This structure provides pricing clarity for sellers and cost-efficient, shared risk mitigation for AST members. Notably, 14 of the 47 completed transactions were structured as group sublicenses, further validating the growing demand for collaborative group licensing as a flexible risk-mitigation tool.

In 2025, IP3 received more than 1,600 submissions–a 40% year-over-year increase. Of these, 1,421 portfolios representing 3,100 active assets and more than 1,900 U.S. patents were accepted for evaluation. Submissions came from over 241 sellers and brokers, including individual inventors, universities, and operating companies.

* 98% of the 1,421 accepted submissions had asking prices under $500,000.

* 96% consisted of single-family patent offerings.

* The average price for submissions below the $500,000 threshold was $87,611.

* The median price across all submissions was $75,000.

Consistent with prior years, the most competitive submissions were supported by strong evidence of use, well-developed claim charts, and disciplined pricing aligned with current secondary-market benchmarks. Submissions were broadly distributed across AST’s 11 technology zones, with the highest concentration in Semiconductor, Hardware/Software, and Wireless categories.

AST, a member-driven cooperative established in 2007, aims to reduce patent risk for the world's leading technology companies through cost-shared patent acquisitions and licenses. Consistent with AST’s “catch-and-release” model, all acquired portfolios are made available for resale or licensing, reinforcing AST’s role as a neutral market stabilizer rather than a long-term patent holder. These portfolios can be viewed on AST's website by prospective members, potential buyers, or their representatives.

To encourage broader participation, AST is currently offering a promotional license opportunity, through April 30, 2026, to IP3 2025 portfolios for qualified new members.

For more information, please visit www.ast.com.

