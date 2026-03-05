World Parkinson Coalition® Announces Top 10 Films in WPC 2026 Short Film Competition; Vote for People’s Choice Award

7th World Parkinson Congress

WPC uses powerful videos to educate about Parkinson’s

Short film is a powerful way to communicate science, hope, humor, and inspiration—while sparking important conversations about a disease that is often misunderstood.” — Elizabeth "Eli" Pollard, WPC Executive Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Parkinson Coalitionhas announced the Top 10 finalists for the WPC 2026 Short Film Competition . Selected from submissions around the globe, these powerful short films capture the daily realities of living with Parkinson’s disease—inviting audiences to see, feel, and better understand the journey through personal storytelling that inspires, educates, and uplifts.Voting for the People’s Choice Award opens March 2 and closes April 2, 2026. Viewers are encouraged to watch the Top 10 films and cast one vote for their favorite. The Grand Prize winner, selected by judges, and the People’s Choice Award recipient will be announced and screened at the Opening Ceremony of 7th World Parkinson Congress (WPC 2026) on Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona.“One of the main purposes of WPC 2026 is to bring people together from around the world to learn about and share their experiences living with Parkinson’s,” said Elizabeth (Eli) Pollard, Executive Director of the World Parkinson Coalition. “Short film is a powerful way to communicate science, hope, humor, and inspiration—while sparking important conversations about a disease that is often misunderstood.”A panel of judges—each personally or professionally connected to Parkinson’s as researchers, movement disorder specialists, care partners, past winners, or friends—reviewed entries and selected the 10 finalists. The Grand Prize winner has already been chosen; now the public will decide the People’s Choice Award.“Winning the WPC Short Film Competition in 2013 with my film, “Smaller”, was groundbreaking for me and my family. I was still early in my diagnosis but was able to create a film that people still talk about today, that has meant so much to so many people. Having one of my daughters help with the voice over was also important, showcasing how Parkinson’s impacts whole families, each family member with their own Parkinson’s journey to tell. The Short Film Competition is a brilliant way to help bring these Parkinson’s stories to light,” Andy McDowell, Grand Prize Winner, WPC 2013.Both winning films will be showcased at the Opening Ceremony at the Phoenix Convention Center on Sunday, May 24, 2026.About the World Parkinson CoalitionThe World Parkinson Coalition is a nonprofit organization that provides an international forum for learning about the latest scientific discoveries, medical practices, caregiver initiatives and advocacy work related to Parkinson's disease. The World Parkinson Coalitionlaunched in 2004 and has connected a global network of Parkinson’s organizations and individuals who work collectively to share advances in Parkinson’s research, improve understanding and promote advocacy worldwide, while shaping future research, treatment and care.Nearly 20,000 people have participated in a World Parkinson Congress, the WPC 2026 will attract more than 4000 delegates from nearly 60 countries. Learn more about the 7th World Parkinson Congress at wpc2026.org.About Parkinson’s DiseaseAffecting more than one million Americans and more than 11 million people worldwide, Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological disease on the planet. There is no cure for Parkinson’s, and 90,000 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States alone.###

