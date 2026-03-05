Silver Lining Launches Economic Summits as a Part of Strategy To Change The Global Economy, One Small Business At A Time

Inaugural Summit To Take Place in Kenya from November 11 through November 16, 2026 — Registration Now Open!

Silver Lining has the almost impossible mission of changing the global economy, one small business at a time. I believe we will do it is because of the incredible global community that surrounds us.” — Carissa Reiniger, Founder and CEO of Silver Lining

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silver Lining is announcing the launch of the Silver Economic Summits, a four-city global initiative taking place from 2026 through 2028 as part of its three-year strategy to help change the global economy, one small business at a time. To maximize impact, it requires deep relationships and alignment with the global community, collaboration, and shared ownership across all stakeholders, including small business owners, small business experts, and partners.The Silver Economic Summits are designed to bring the global small business community together in person to connect in meaningful ways, explore, ideate, collaborate, and design solutions that can make a real impact during challenging economic times.The four summits will take place in:- Kenya: Nov. 11 through Nov. 16, 2026 ( Registration Open - St. Lucia: May 5 through May 10, 2027- Saudi Arabia: Nov. 3 through Nov. 8, 2027- Colombia: May 3 through May 8, 2028These countries represent Silver Lining’s focus regions for growth and impact over the next three years. They also provide opportunities for the global community to gather in locations that offer valuable local insights, unique experiences, and accessible travel logistics.“These Silver Economic Summits are a place for our team, small businesses, partners, and advisors to gather so that we can connect, design, and action the things that we can do, as a collective, to make the biggest impact for small businesses,” Reiniger explained.The inaugural summit in Kenya will officially launch the initiative and provide the global small business community's opportunity to come together under this new three-year framework. Each Silver Economic Summit is built around three core objectives:- Connect: The agenda is intentionally designed to foster meaningful connections with values-aligned small business leaders. Every participant’s voice matters, and the purpose is to create space for stakeholders to reconnect with the shared mission and each other.- Design: Sessions are structured to encourage ideation, exploration, and collaboration. Silver Lining will use insights from all stakeholders to design and refine strategies that maximize impact for its small businesses.- Action: Conversation alone is not enough. Each summit is designed to create clear action. Outcomes will include defined priorities, roadmaps, and opportunities for stakeholders to contribute directly to advancing Silver Lining’s mission.Silver Lining is inviting all small business owners and leaders of the small business industry to come together within our global community. For those who are unable to participate in person, Silver Lining will provide structured opportunities to contribute ideas and input after each event, ensuring that all voices are heard and incorporated into the outcomes of each summit.Registration is now open for the Summit in Kenya. To learn more or register, click here

