This April’s Knecht Cup Regatta to Honor Legendary 'Buoy Master' Albert Wachlin with Men’s Varsity Quad Trophy

One of the most anticipated regattas of the collegiate rowing season, the 27th annual Knecht Cup Regatta returns to the Cooper River course designed by the event’s namesake, Bill Knecht, on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12, 2026. The 27th Annual Knecht Cup Regatta, set for April 11-12, 2026, will pay tribute to one of rowing’s most dedicated and quietly influential figures by naming the Men’s Varsity Quad trophy in honor of Albert Wachlin -- the legendary “Buoy Master” of American rowing. The Knecht Cup Regatta is named in honor of William Joseph “Bill” Knecht (1930–1992), a legendary figure in American rowing whose impact on the sport spanned both competitive and administrative arenas.

For More Than Six Decades, Wachlin Has Helped Shape Fair Competition from the Schuylkill to the Cooper River

Al represents the very spirit of what my father built on the Cooper River...Naming this trophy in his honor is our way of recognizing the man who makes every lane fair and every race possible.” — Laura Knecht Blanche, Regatta Director of the Knecht Cup Regatta

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 27th Annual Knecht Cup Regatta , set for Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 on the Cooper River, will pay tribute to one of rowing’s most dedicated and quietly influential figures by naming the Men’s Varsity Quad trophy in honor of Albert Wachlin -- the legendary “Buoy Master” of American rowing.This recognition is part of the Knecht Cup Regatta Honorees Series, highlighting individuals whose dedication, innovation and leadership have helped shape the sport of rowing locally, nationally and internationally. Through these tributes, the Knecht Cup Regatta celebrates the athletes, officials, coaches and advocates whose lifelong contributions have strengthened the rowing community and inspired new generations of competitors.A native of Northern Maine and alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania, Wachlin has devoted more than 60 years to the sport -- not only as a competitor and referee, but as the architect behind the very race courses that ensure fair and world-class competition.Recruited to row at Penn by Joe Burk, Wachlin quickly fell in love with the sport. He joined Fairmount Rowing Association in 1961 and went on to serve as President, Treasurer and Captain, building its Masters Program into one of the strongest in Philadelphia and the nation.He later served as Commodore of the Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia and became a nationally respected licensed referee, earning the Illman Award in 1979 and the prestigious US Rowing Referee Award in 2015.But it is his work on the water -- often unseen and underappreciated -- that has defined his enduring legacy.Since 1962, Wachlin has pioneered and refined rowing course buoy systems, beginning with concrete-laden milk crates and evolving through decades of innovation to today’s modern soft-foam and air filled buoys designed for both fairness and athlete safety.Alongside rowing icon Bill Knecht -- Olympic gold medalist, founder of the Cooper River course, and namesake of this regatta -- Wachlin helped transform the Cooper River into a premier racing venue.“Bill never spared an expense when it came to rowing,” Wachlin recalls. “Every time he went to Europe, he brought back new ideas. He wanted the best starting platforms, the best stakeboats, the best buoy systems. He learned from the world’s best and brought it home.”Knecht’s perseverance helped establish rowing on the Cooper River during its earliest and most challenging years. Wachlin was there beside him -- building, installing, refining and improving the course system that would become the foundation of one of America’s premier collegiate regattas.For decades, Wachlin has personally overseen the meticulous off-season preparation of equipment stored in his own basement -- cleaning, painting, repairing and replacing gear at his own expense, simply “for the love of the sport.”He buoyed countless Schuylkill regattas with his rescued dog Pippin by his side and today continues his work on the Cooper River accompanied by Cooper, his loyal border collie.“My goal,” Wachlin says, “is to make things better and more fair for competitors by installing the best starting platform, stakeboat and buoy system available.”That commitment to fairness is precisely why the Knecht Cup Regatta is honoring him.“Al represents the very spirit of what my father built on the Cooper River,” said Laura Knecht Blanche, Regatta Director and daughter of Bill Knecht. “He worked beside my dad from the beginning, and he has carried that standard of excellence forward for decades. Naming this trophy in his honor is our way of recognizing the man who makes every lane fair and every race possible.”The Men’s Varsity Quad -- a fast, technical and highly competitive event -- reflects the precision and discipline that define Wachlin’s life’s work.From Olympic trials appearances in the early 1960s to national Masters championships, from officiating at premier regattas to engineering race courses used by thousands of athletes, Albert Wachlin’s imprint on American rowing is indelible.As the 2026 Knecht Cup approaches, competitors racing for the Albert Wachlin Trophy will be racing on a course shaped by the very man whose namesake award they seek to win.And fittingly, he will be there — watching carefully, ensuring every buoy is exactly where it belongs.About the Knecht Cup Regatta: The Knecht Cup Regatta was founded by legendary Villanova University rowing coach Jack Sinclair and named in honor of William J. “Bill” Knecht, Olympic gold medalist and tireless advocate for rowing in the United States. Held annually on the Cooper River in Camden County, New Jersey, the regatta has grown into one of the country’s largest collegiate rowing competitions, welcoming programs from across the nation. Additional information is available at https://knechtcupregatta.com

