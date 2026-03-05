NextLabs Marks Sixth Consecutive Year of Profitability with Strong Global Growth in 2025

Over $12M in Profit and More Than 50% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth Highlight Continued Market Momentum

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextLabs, a global leader in data-centric security and zero trust enforcement, today announced another record financial performance for fiscal year 2025, marking its sixth consecutive year of profitability. The company generated more than $12 million in profit and achieved greater than 50% year-over-year revenue growth, reflecting accelerating demand for its data protection and policy enforcement solutions worldwide.In 2025, NextLabs continued to expand its global footprint, growing its workforce and serving approximately 300 Global 2000 enterprises and government agencies. Customers across regulated industries increasingly rely on NextLabs to secure sensitive data and intellectual property across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments.NextLabs also achieved the milestone of over 100 issued patents in 2025, reflecting the company’s sustained and deliberate investment in advancing data-centric security, zero trust policy engines, real-time policy enforcement, and policy-based access control—core technologies required to secure today’s most complex enterprise environments.“Achieving six straight years of profitability while sustaining this level of growth is a powerful validation of our strategy and execution,” said Keng Lim, Founder and CEO at NextLabs. “Organizations are prioritizing data-centric security, and our ability to scale profitably demonstrates both the strength of our technology and the trust our customers place in us.”Growth in 2025 was further supported by an expanding global partner ecosystem, including more than 100 solution and channel partners and over 10 strategic go-to-market agreements, enabling NextLabs to reach new markets and deliver value at scale.With strong financial fundamentals, a growing customer base, and continued investment in innovation, NextLabs is well positioned for sustained growth in 2026 and beyond.

