Meg Nocero selected as Top Happiness Officer of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Meg Nocero at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meg Nocero, Award-winning author, happiness expert, and host Manifesting with Meg podcast, was recently selected as Top Happiness Officer of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over three decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Nocero has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Nocero is an award-winning author, happiness expert, and host of Manifesting with Meg podcast. With a vibrant career transition from federal attorney to Happiness Officer at Butterflies & Bliss, LLC, Ms. Nocero’s path has been defined by empowering transformation and nurturing well-being. Her role encompasses happiness coaching, orchestrating workshops, and producing inspiring content. As the host of the Webby-honored podcast Manifesting with Meg: Conversations with Extraordinary People, now in its ninth season, her work as a TEDx speaker, and a thought leader in happiness and flourishing, she has been featured in media outlets and publications worldwide—including CIO Magazine, where she was recently named one of the Top TEDx Speakers Inspiring the World in 2025.Her expertise is in creating profound shifts through tailored coaching packages and engaging speaking events. As Chair of the Board of Directors at SHINE Networking Inc., the organization has flourished by fostering young leaders and generating impactful community initiatives. They have successfully launched events like S.H.I.N.E. Miami to promote connectivity and uplift aspiring change-makers. Her commitment to professional development and personal growth is evidenced by her dedication to manifesting bliss in every endeavor, encouraging others to align with their dreams and actualize their potential.Ms. Nocero is the author of three books in her Butterflies and Bliss Trilogy - “Butterfly Awakens,” “The Magical Guide to Bliss,” and “Sparkle and Shine.”Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to teaching, public speaking, team leadership, litigation, career development, leadership development, interview preparation, resume review, life coaching, coaching, and executive coaching.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Nocero earned her B.A. in Romance Languages, Literature and Linguistics from Boston College. She earned her M.A. in International Security and Conflict/Interamerican Studies from the University of Miami. She earned her Law Degree from St. Thomas University College of Law. Most recently she graduated from Centenary University with a M.A. in Happiness Studies.Ms. Nocero is currently continuing on studying under Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar as a PhD candidate in Centenary’s Doctorate in Happiness Studies program, where her research focuses on mindfulness, human flourishing, and the science of well-being.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Nocero has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City this December for her selection of Top Happiness Officer of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Nocero for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Nocero attributes her success to persistence and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling as well as spending time with family. In the future, she looks forward to continuing to expand her business.For more information please visit: https://www.megnocero.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.