Boreas Monitoring Announces Partnership with Ivy Fertility

Boreas Monitoring Solutions, developer of patented weight-based cryotank monitoring, announces partnership with leader in reproductive medicine, Ivy Fertility.

CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boreas Monitoring Solutions, developer of the patented weight-based cryotank monitoring systems CryoScout® & CryoGuardian™, announces a partnership with Ivy Fertility, a leading network in reproductive medicine. This relationship marks a significant milestone for Boreas, which commercialized its revolutionary monitoring system in late 2023.

As the first fertility network to implement Boreas’ weight-based monitoring technology across its entire portfolio, this partnership means Ivy Fertility’s cryotank safety in each of its 17 labs nationwide exceeds the industry standard required by College of American Pathologists (CAP). Boreas provides significantly advanced warning of tank failures with a tamper-proof alarm system, delivers a clear roll-up of tank health network-wide, and has a portal designed for detailed remote lab oversight.

“Partnership with Boreas provides patients and our organization incremental best-in-class security and safety measures for our patients’ most precious human tissue. Implementing Boreas brings additional peace of mind; which is paramount to providing the most compassionate fertility care on earth,” states Ivy Fertility’s Chief Quality Officer, Amy Jones.

The CryoScout® by Boreas is the first cryotank monitoring system to use real-time, weight-based monitoring as the most precise and accurate way to track liquid nitrogen evaporation in small cryotanks (<50L). Boreas launched its second product, the CryoGuardian™ in early 2025, applying the same patented approach to large tanks (>50L), creating a complete, scalable safety solution for fertility labs. Ivy Fertility clinics were the very first clinics to install the CryoGuardian™ scales last year.

“Partnering with a network as respected as Ivy Fertility is powerful validation of the years of work our team has poured into developing this system.” says Will Baird, CEO and Co-Founder of Boreas Monitoring Solutions.

Together, Boreas Monitoring and Ivy Fertility are strengthening cryosafety across reproductive care – ensuring the protection of patients’ most precious tissue and the future families they represent.

Baird emphasizes that “Ivy’s commitment to patient safety aligns perfectly with our goal to make weight-based monitoring the global standard in cryotank safety.”

About Ivy Fertility

Ivy Fertility is globally recognized as pioneers and innovators in the field of advanced reproductive technologies, in-vitro fertilization, third-party reproduction, andrology, and fertility research. The Ivy Fertility network includes Dallas IVF, Fertility Associates of Memphis, Fertility Centers of Orange County, Idaho Fertility Center, IVF Fertility Center, Los Angeles Reproductive Center, Nevada Center for Reproductive Medicine, Nevada Fertility Center, Northern California Fertility Medical Center, NOVA IVF, Pacific Northwest Fertility, Reproductive Partners Medical Group, San Diego Fertility Center, Utah Fertility Center, and Virginia Fertility & IVF. By developing new procedures, achieving scientific breakthroughs, and teaching the latest techniques, Ivy Fertility upholds its commitment to successful outcomes and continually contributes to the development of the entire fertility community. The Ivy team is passionate about its family-building mission and works tirelessly each day to help patients become parents. For more information, visit www.ivyfertility.com.

About Boreas Monitoring Solutions

Boreas Monitoring Solutions, founded by fertility lab professionals with 80+ years of combined experience, developed the CryoScout® & CryoGuardian™ – patented weight-based cryotank monitoring systems that can detect tank failures days earlier than traditional temperature-based methods. Designed “by lab people, for lab people,” the system uses precision scales, cellular LTE connectivity, and a cloud-hosted portal to provide remote, real‑time 24/7 alerts and actionable tank health data, safeguarding priceless biological samples across fertility clinics, life sciences, animal sciences, and academia. Their deep knowledge of how lab professionals work allowed them to create the safest, most reliable monitoring system ever made. For more information, visit www.boreasmonitoring.com.

