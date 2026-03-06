ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Honors Top Producers Leading Florida’s East Coast Luxury Real Estate Market

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, the preeminent luxury real estate brokerage along Florida’s East Coast, is proud to announce the firm's top-producing advisors, who achieved remarkable success in 2025. Continuing an extraordinary trajectory reflecting 25% revenue growth since 2023, the powerhouse firm earned the distinction as the #3 Sotheby’s International Realty affiliate in the country and generates annual sales of nearly $10 billion.

“We are proud to recognize this exceptional group of advisors whose consistent performance continues to elevate the luxury real estate experience across Florida’s East Coast,” said Daniel de la Vega, CEO and President of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. “Their achievements reflect their deep commitment to delivering excellence for their clients and the continued collaboration across our global network. Our focus remains on providing the high-touch resources and innovative technology our agents need to maintain their incredible momentum and continue to lead the industry.”

With 30 offices and 1,300+ advisors, the brand’s footprint spans along the entire East Coast of Florida, covering markets from Miami and Fort Lauderdale to Vero Beach and Jacksonville. The brokerage’s agents achieved numerous record-breaking deals in 2025 across areas including Coral Gables, Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Amelia Island. The Development Division also marked incredible growth and launched sales as the exclusive brokerage for some of the region's most prestigious projects.

“I am deeply inspired by our incredible top producers who are the backbone of this company and embody the leadership, trust, and values that have shaped our culture from the very beginning,” said Mayi de la Vega, Founder and Executive Chair of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. “Their success is built on an unwavering commitment to their clients, deep market expertise, and the entrepreneurial spirit that has always guided our organization.”

Michael Martinez (#1) was recognized as ONE Sotheby’s International Realty’s top producer in 2025, followed by Dennis Carvajal (#2), Jonathan Vega (#3), Viviane Wolak (#4), Veroushka Volkert (#5), Jorge Uribe (#6), Jill Penman (#7), Vanessa Frank (#8), Sandra Tagliamonte (#9), and Dave Settgast (#10).

Earning the top spots for small teams are The R/E Team (#1), Joelle & Team (#2), The Nachtigall Team (#3) Moorman Group (#4), Bonetti Fox Team (#5), The Miller Group (#6), Nestler-Poletto (#7), Barre Crosby Team (#8), JOE & JIM Team (#9), and The Claudia Watts Team (#10).

Leading the top producing large teams are O’Dare Boga Dobson Group (#1) followed by Stephanie Moss Dandridge Luxury Property Group (#2), The Waterfront Team (#3) The Modern Group (#4), MR Luxury Group (#5), Baum Team (#6), The Coto Group (#7), BE Luxury Group (#8), The Anna Sherrill Team (#9), and The Chad Bishop Group (#10).

Leading individual production in Central and Northeast Florida is Dave Settgast (#1) followed by Tyler Potts (#2), Daniel Hulett (#3), Karen Smith (#4), Leslie Cutajar (#5), Joseph Cutajar (#6), Danielle Gustafson (#7), Sherrie Coleman (#8), Sherry Brown (#9), and Kathleen Provancher (#10).

The top small teams for Central and Northeast Florida are Moorman Group (#1), The Miller Group (#2), The Claudia Watts Team (#3), The Hearn Group (#4), The Floyd Group (#5). Leading the large teams in Central and Northeast Florida are O’Dare Boga Dobson Group (#1), Stephanie Moss Dandridge Luxury Property (#2), and Baum Team (#3).

Manny Chamizo III was awarded the No. 1 spot for commercial sales, followed by Susan Gale.

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty is the premier luxury real estate brokerage along Florida’s East Coast, with 30 offices spanning from Miami and Key Biscayne to Vero Beach and Cocoa Village. Together with 1,300 of the most passionate, committed, and well-connected real estate professionals, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty delivers unparalleled expertise and the prestigious recognition of the Sotheby’s brand to our local markets. The brokerage’s direct affiliation with Sotheby’s and Sotheby’s International Realty has offered the company unparalleled, global reach – an attribute sellers reap the full benefit of as their homes receive prime exposure to a network of more than 26,000 associates in more than 81 countries and territories with more than 1,000 offices. The firm’s development sales division represents some of the most successful and prestigious condo developments along the coast. Offering committed professionals, backed by a global brand with a heritage of unsurpassed quality, value and trust, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty is dedicated to giving extraordinary lives a home to thrive. onesothebysrealty.com

