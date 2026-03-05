Green Line Automotive Named Among Top 3% of Google Partners Nationally for 2026

Green Line Automotove is thrilled to announce its designation as a 2026 Google Premier Partner for the 8th consecutive year.

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Line Automotive, the premier digital marketing partner for the automotive industry, is thrilled to announce its designation as a 2026 Google Premier Partner for the 8th year in a row. This prestigious ranking places Green Line Automotive in an elite tier of marketing experts, specifically recognized for driving high-performance Google Ads campaigns that move inventory and scale automotive brands.

To achieve Premier status, Green Line met stringent criteria across three categories: Performance, Spend, and Certification. This ensures that Green Line clients are working with the most knowledgeable and effective Google Ads experts in the country.

"The automotive sector moves fast, and our status as a Premier Partner ensures our clients move faster," said Brent Rogers, Co-Founder and Partner at Green Line Automotive. "Being recognized in the top 3% of the country means we have the data, the direct line to Google support, and the strategic edge to ensure our dealerships and auto brands dominate their local markets."

Green Line Automotive’s 2026 Premier Partnership brings several high-value advantages to its automotive clients:

- Promotional Offers: Enhanced Google Ads credits for new client accounts to jumpstart lead generation.

- Tailored Recommendations: Direct access to Google’s customized account tips to improve campaign efficiency.

- The Premier Badge: A trusted symbol that signals to the industry that Green Line Automotive is a master of the Google Ads platform.

About Green Line Automotive

Green Line Automotive is a specialized digital advertising agency dedicated to the automotive sector. By bridging the gap between Tier-1 technology and Tier-3 dealership needs, Green Line provides retailers with a competitive edge through customizable, high-tech marketing solutions. From Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) to comprehensive digital strategy, Green Line is committed to transparency and measurable dealer growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

