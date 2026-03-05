Oak Haven Massage Targets Desk-Related Pain With Therapeutic Protocols at Austin's FM 620 Location

Oak Haven Massage Logo

With nearly 100,000 tech workers in the Austin metro, the Pecan Park studio treats chronic neck, shoulder, and back conditions tied to prolonged screen time

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neck pain now affects roughly one in three American adults, and office workers who spend six or more hours per day at a computer face some of the highest risk. In Austin, where CBRE's 2024 Scoring Tech Talent report counted 99,460 people working in tech-related jobs, the physical toll of desk work has created sustained demand for therapeutic bodywork that goes beyond standard relaxation massage. Oak Haven Massage at 12809 N FM 620 in the Pecan Park area of Northwest Austin has responded by building a team of licensed therapists trained specifically in treating the musculoskeletal conditions that develop from prolonged sitting, repetitive computer use, and forward head posture.The connection between screen time and chronic pain is well documented. A 2025 study published in Scientific Reports found that 80.8% of office workers reported work-related musculoskeletal symptoms, with the neck (58.6%), lower back (52.5%), and shoulders (37.4%) as the most commonly affected areas. The Global Burden of Disease Study, published in The Lancet Rheumatology, ranked neck pain 11th out of 369 conditions worldwide for years lived with disability. For Austin's workforce, where the average tech salary exceeds $135,000 and many professionals spend 8 to 10 hours daily at screens, those statistics translate into real limitations on quality of life and productivity.At the Pecan Park location, Oak Haven Massage therapists use condition-specific protocols developed through the company's proprietary training system, The Oak Haven Method. Rather than offering a generalized massage and hoping it helps, therapists assess each client's posture patterns and target the specific muscle groups involved. For desk workers, that typically means focused work on the upper trapezius, levator scapulae, and suboccipital muscles that tighten from forward head posture, along with the pectoral muscles that shorten when shoulders round toward a keyboard."Most of our desk-worker clients come in after months or years of ignoring the same neck and shoulder tension," said Allison Moreno, CEO of Oak Haven Massage. "By the time they book an appointment, the pain is affecting their sleep, their workouts, and their ability to focus. Our therapists are trained to trace that pain back to its source, not just treat where it hurts, and build a plan that produces real change over four to six sessions."The Pecan Park team includes therapists with clinical backgrounds that extend well beyond standard massage training. Among them are a certified athletic trainer with a master's degree in education and sports medicine who previously worked with USA Rugby, a therapist with a bachelor's degree in athletic training and sports medicine who completed an internship with the NFL's New England Patriots, and a Navy veteran who integrates yoga and mobility training into therapeutic sessions. Several therapists on staff hold advanced training in craniosacral therapy, myofascial release, and trigger point therapy, all of which are used in treating desk-related musculoskeletal pain.The studio offers 17 distinct massage modalities, including deep tissue, therapeutic, myofascial release, trigger point therapy, craniosacral, sports massage, ashiatsu, and cupping. Oak Haven's four-tier therapist system allows clients to choose based on their budget and the specialization they need. All therapists receive over 300 hours of continuing education annually through The Oak Haven Method curriculum, which covers neuromuscular techniques and treatment protocols for conditions including low back pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, TMJ dysfunction, and rotator cuff injuries.Founded in 2005 by Dr. Steven Shuel, a chiropractor with over 32 years in the massage and bodywork field, Oak Haven Massage in Austin, TX was built on a medically informed approach to therapeutic bodywork. That clinical foundation distinguishes the company from relaxation-focused spas, particularly when it comes to treating conditions with identifiable musculoskeletal origins. The company now operates six locations across Austin and San Antonio, employs more than 250 people including over 200 licensed massage therapists, and has completed more than 1.7 million massage sessions since opening.The Pecan Park location is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and accepts same-day appointments. Monthly memberships include a discounted 50-minute session that can be shared with family members, with no long-term contract required. For clients dealing with chronic desk-related pain, Oak Haven recommends an initial series of four to six sessions to produce measurable improvement in mobility and discomfort.Oak Haven Massage is a family-owned therapeutic massage center with six locations across Austin and San Antonio, Texas. Founded in 2005 by Dr. Steven Shuel and now led by CEO Allison Moreno, the company employs more than 250 people including over 200 licensed massage therapists. Oak Haven specializes in medically informed bodywork including deep tissue, therapeutic, sports, lymphatic drainage, ashiatsu, craniosacral, and reflexology massage. All locations are open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit oakhavenmassage.com.###Media ContactOak Haven MassageAddress & Phone:Austin 620 at Pecan Park12809 N FM 620, Austin, TX 78750Phone: (512) 610-5300Website: https://oakhavenmassage.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.