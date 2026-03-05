Axios Security Group and Axios Investigations Firm to Be Featured on FOX News Network and FOX Nation This Fall

Fox News Promo Image Day of Shooting Production Team

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axios Security Group and Axios Investigations Firm announced today that the organizations will be featured in an upcoming segment scheduled to air this fall across the FOX News Network and FOX Nation , the network’s premium streaming platform.The segment will highlight the mission, operations, and impact of Axios Security Group and Axios Investigations Firm, showcasing the organizations’ work in executive protection, complex investigations, and high-level security operations.“We are deeply honored and grateful to both the FOX News Network and FOX Nation for the opportunity to share our story and the work our team performs every day,” said Jereme Dozier, CEO of Axios Security Group and Axios Investigations Firm. “This recognition reflects the dedication, discipline, and relentless professionalism of our entire organization.”Axios Security Group and Axios Investigations Firm have built a reputation for delivering high-level security and investigative services across the United States. The organizations specialize in executive protection operations, threat assessments, surveillance and counter-surveillance, and complex investigative matters requiring precision, discretion, and strategic analysis.Dozier emphasized that the recognition represents the collective efforts of the professionals who make up the organization.“This moment is not about one individual,” Dozier said. “It reflects the extraordinary work of our team—from executive protection agents in the field to investigators managing complex cases and the professionals supporting operations behind the scenes.”The company also expressed appreciation for its Washington, D.C.-based operations team.“We would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to our outstanding professionals working from our Intelligent Office Space in Washington, D.C.,” Dozier added. Their dedication, expertise, and commitment to excellence play a critical role in supporting our national operations. I am incredibly grateful to work alongside such exceptional individuals.”📍 Intelligent Office – Washington, D.C.1775 I Street NW, Suite 1150Washington, DC 20006Additional details about the segment will be announced as the scheduled broadcast approaches.“Platforms like FOX News Network and FOX Nation allow important conversations about security, investigations, and preparedness to reach a broader audience,” Dozier said. “We are grateful for the platform, grateful for the trust, and committed to continuing to raise the standard across the security and investigations industry.”Ever Vigilant.About Axios Security GroupAxios Security Group is a veteran-owned provider of executive protection, threat mitigation, surveillance, and counter-surveillance operations, and professional security services nationwide. Staffed by former Special Operations personnel, federal agents, and experienced security professionals, the firm delivers tailored protection solutions for corporate leaders, institutions, and high-risk environments.About Axios Investigations FirmAxios Investigations Firm is a nationally recognized investigative agency specializing in complex investigations, intelligence gathering, corporate research, and high-profile case support. The firm is comprised of elite investigators, intelligence analysts, and research specialists with extensive experience in both public- and private-sector investigations.

