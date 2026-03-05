​Turnkey Capital Inc (OTC: TKCI) Announces FINRA Clearance of Form 211

Turnkey Capital Inc (TKCI)

MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turnkey Capital Inc (OTC: TKCI ) (“TKCI” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on adaptive intelligence powered modular data centers, cloud computing, and automated defense systems, today announced that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA) has cleared the Form 211 application filed by a sponsoring broker-dealer.​On March 3, 2026, FINRA processed a Form 211 relating to the initiation of priced quotations of TKCI. This signifies that the submitting broker-dealer has demonstrated compliance with FINRA Rule 6432 and has met the requirements to initiate a quotation for TKCI within four days of March 3, 2026.​FINRA’s processing of a Form 211 in no way constitutes FINRA’s approval of the security, the issuer, or the issuer’s business; it relates solely to the submitting broker-dealer’s obligation to comply with FINRA Rule 6432 and SEA Rule 15c2-11 when quoting a security.​“We are thrilled to announce the clearance of our company’s 211,” said TKCI’s Chairman of the Board. “This is a critical milestone in our strategic plan. Achieving this clearance is expected to help us build long-term shareholder value, improve liquidity, and allow us to execute on our business plan with greater visibility. We are optimistic about the future and thank our shareholders for their patience and support.”Turnkey Capital Inc Website: tkci.aiContact:Investor Relations –Russell Ward 949-612-2777Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and subject to several uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of the latest information, future events, or otherwise.

