Venturu Launches AI-Powered Insights on Every Business Listing Across All 50 States

AI Powered Business Insights by Venturu

The free marketplace for buying and selling local businesses now scores every listing on a 10-point scale and explains the opportunity to buyers automatically.

Most people buying a business for the first time don't know what questions to ask. AI Insights gives every buyer the equivalent of an experienced advisor — for free.” — Luis Merchan, Co-founder & CEO, Venturu

MIAMI COUNTRY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Venturu www.venturu.com ), the free online marketplace for buying and selling local businesses , today announced the launch of AI Insights — an AI-powered feature that explains every business listing on the platform to buyers in plain English and scores each opportunity on a 10-point scale.Every listing on Venturu now comes with a detailed breakdown covering revenue multiples, profit margins, financing availability, lease terms, business maturity, broker responsiveness, and listing completeness. The feature is generated automatically and available to every buyer at no cost.The launch addresses a core problem in the small business acquisition market: most first-time buyers lack the expertise to evaluate a listing. That education previously happened through expensive advisors or through brokers spending hours on introductory calls before deal conversations could begin."Most people buying a business for the first time don't know what questions to ask," said Luis Merchan, co-founder and CEO of Venturu. "They don't know what a healthy revenue multiple looks like. They don't know to ask about the lease. AI Insights gives every buyer on the platform the equivalent of an experienced advisor — automatically, on every listing, for free."For brokers, the feature acts as a built-in assistant. The AI explains the key data points on each listing to buyers before they make contact, resulting in more informed inquiries and fewer introductory questions. Listings with complete financials and competitive pricing receive higher scores and increased buyer attention.The release coincides with a comprehensive platform redesign that includes a completely rebuilt map-based search with real-time faceted filters, redesigned listing pages with persistent inquiry forms and permalinkable sections, and broker profiles that auto-generate from real platform activity.The rebuilt search now supports filtering by business type, price range, revenue, owner vs. broker listings, sale type (asset vs. stock), SBA pre-qualification, and seller financing — with every filter applying instantly without page reloads.An estimated 10,000 baby boomers retire every day in the United States, many owning businesses with no succession plan. Industry estimates place the value of small business assets expected to change hands over the next decade at approximately $10 trillion. Existing platforms in the space charge $300 to $1,000 per listing.Venturu, which is free to list and free to search, has grown to 4,450 verified business listings and 1,550 brokers across all 50 states since launching in early 2025. The platform averages approximately 1,200 daily active users.The company's partnerships include Sunbelt Business Brokers, Miami Realtors Association, and Venturu was recently selected for the Endeavor Miami Local Founder program."We removed the fee barrier last year. Now we're removing the knowledge barrier," said Merchan. "The brokers who keep their listings complete and respond quickly get rewarded with higher scores and more visibility. The marketplace gets better on its own."For more information, visit www.venturu.com or read the full announcement at venturu.com/blog/the-new-venturu .

