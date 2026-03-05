ADT Realty Announces Colorado Launch as National Real Estate Brokerage Expands to 26 States

ADT Realty-ADT Brokers Mick McMaken ADT Realty CEO and Founder ADT Growth Chart

ADT Realty expands to Colorado, becoming the company’s 26th state, with 12 more states launching soon as the national brokerage continues rapid growth

“Expanding into Colorado moves us closer to our mission of helping thousands of real estate agents build successful businesses and better lives through real estate.” ” — Mick McMaken

CO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADT Realty Expands to Colorado, Marking 26th State in Rapid National GrowthFort Wayne, Indiana / Denver, Colorado — ADT Realty, also known as American Dream Team Realty , proudly announces its official expansion into the State of Colorado. With this launch, the fast-growing real estate brokerage now operates in 26 states across the United States, with an additional 12 states scheduled to open in the coming weeks and months.Founded in 2019 by CEO Mick McMaken in Fort Wayne, ADT Realty was created with a mission to build a modern real estate brokerage focused on agent success, leadership development, and long-term business growth.What started as a regional brokerage has rapidly expanded into a national brand supporting agents across the country. As recently as January 2025, ADT Realty operated in just five states. Today, with the addition of Colorado, the company’s footprint now reaches 26 states, reflecting a period of strong and strategic expansion.“Our vision has always been to create a brokerage where agents have the systems, education, and leadership support needed to build real businesses,” said McMaken. “The expansion into Colorado is another step toward building a nationwide network of professionals committed to doing the right thing for their clients and their communities.”A Modern Brokerage Focused on Agent SuccessADT Realty’s mission is to help at least 5,000 real estate professionals build better lives through real estate. The brokerage accomplishes this by providing a combination of tools, training, and leadership support designed to help agents grow sustainable businesses.Agents at ADT Realty benefit from:Professional training and ongoing real estate educationBusiness development systems and modern technology toolsLead opportunities to help agents build momentum early in their careersMentorship and leadership supportA culture focused on long-term agent successUnlike models that encourage long-term dependence on brokerage-generated leads, ADT Realty focuses on helping agents develop the skills and systems necessary to generate their own business and build consistent income streams.More information about the brokerage and agent opportunities can be found at adthomes.com, the official website for ADT Realty.Revenue Share and Leadership OpportunitiesADT Realty also offers a revenue share program designed to reward agents who help grow the brokerage. The program allows agents to earn a percentage of company revenue generated through agents they introduce to the organization, creating an additional opportunity for long-term income.With expansion continuing across the country, the brokerage is also offering management and team leader opportunities in multiple markets. These leadership positions allow experienced agents and brokers to mentor teams, develop local markets, and help shape the future of the company’s growth.Colorado represents a key step in the company’s continued expansion strategy, and ADT Realty is actively seeking agents and leaders who want to be part of building a national brokerage from the ground up.A Culture Built on IntegrityAt the heart of ADT Realty is a simple but powerful core value:Do the right thing. Every time.This principle guides the company’s leadership, its agents, and the way it serves clients across the country.As the brokerage continues expanding nationwide, ADT Realty remains committed to its founding mission: helping real estate professionals build meaningful careers while delivering exceptional service to the communities they serve.To learn more about ADT Realty, American Dream Team Realty, and real estate opportunities nationwide, visit adthomes.com.Media ContactADT Realty / American Dream Team RealtyWebsite: https://adthomes.com Email: mikedingman@adthomes.comPhone: 480-703-2110

