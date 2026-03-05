Innovative Primary Care provides easy access to women’s health services: IUD placement, birth control, menopause support

The clinic focuses on providing the kind of collaborative care many patients struggle to find in traditional medical settings.

At Innovative Primary Care, women’s health is about more than checking boxes . We have real conversations, answer questions, and help patients understand what’s happening in their bodies.” — The clinic's care team

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women in Chicago searching for thoughtful, comprehensive healthcare now have a new option. Innovative Primary Care , part of the Innovative Care group of clinics, is expanding access to personalized women’s health services in Chicago, offering unrushed appointments and physician-led care for women across every stage of life.From routine preventive care to hormone health conversations, the clinic focuses on providing the kind of time, attention, and collaborative care many patients say they struggle to find in traditional medical settings.“At Innovative Primary Care, women’s health is about more than checking boxes during an annual exam,” said the clinic’s care team. “It’s about creating space for real conversations, answering questions, and helping patients understand what’s happening in their bodies.”Women’s Health Services Offered at Innovative Primary Care in ChicagoInnovative Primary Care provides a wide range of preventive and reproductive health services for women , including:-Annual exams and Pap smears-Birth control counseling-IUD placement and removal, including pain management options-Long-acting birth control options-Hormone health conversations, including evaluation and referrals to the menopause specialists at Innovative Vitality-General women’s wellness visits-Pregnancy testing-Confidential STD testingThe clinic’s team frequently cares for women navigating major life transitions such as postpartum recovery, perimenopause, and menopause, in addition to providing routine preventive care.A Different Experience for Women’s HealthcareBeyond clinical services, Innovative Primary Care emphasizes an experience that many patients say is missing from traditional healthcare settings.Patients can expect:-Appointments that don’t feel rushed-Providers who listen carefully and answer questions-Collaborative care focused on prevention and long-term wellness-Most of the clinic’s primary care providers are women, bringing both clinical expertise and personal understanding to conversations about hormone changes, reproductive health, and midlife wellness.Care for Women at Every Stage of LifeInnovative Primary Care welcomes patients at every stage of adulthood — whether they are:-Scheduling their first Pap smear-Exploring birth control options-Seeking IUD placement-Experiencing hormonal changes in their 30s and 40s-Navigating perimenopause or menopause-Simply overdue for a routine wellness visitFor patients who need specialized hormone care or menopause treatment, the clinic coordinates closely with Innovative Vitality, the network’s physician-led longevity and menopause program.About Innovative Primary CareInnovative Primary Care is part of the Chicago-based Innovative Care, a privately owned medical group. The practice focuses on accessible, relationship-based primary care, urgent care, mental health services and more for adults with more than 10 clinics across Chicago.Women searching for women’s healthcare providers in Chicago, Pap smears, birth control counseling, IUD placement, menopause care, or hormone health guidance can learn more or schedule an appointment online.

