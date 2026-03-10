HealingUS Centers Amplifies Hope and Recovery on Inside Business Today with Hosts Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Daniel Regan on Inside Business Today hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Daniel Regan Shares a Powerful Message of Healing, Advocacy, & Community in Exclusive Segment- March 13, 2026 on Bloomberg Television (As Sponsored Programming)

HealingUS isn’t just about treatment—it’s about restoring dignity, empowering families, and building a culture where recovery is possible and supported.” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recovery is not just a personal journey—it is a community effort rooted in compassion, connection, and courage. HealingUS Centers, a growing behavioral health treatment network dedicated to addiction and mental health recovery, is featured in an exclusive in-studio interview on Inside Business Today , hosted by New York Times best-selling author and entrepreneur Bill Rancic and Emmy Award-winning television personality Giuliana Rancic. The segment airs on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) on March 13, 2026 at 11:30pm EST / 8:30pm PST, spotlighting a holistic, community-driven approach to behavioral health and long-term recovery.The episode features Daniel Regan, Founder and CEO of HealingUS Centers, a nationally recognized recovery advocate , author, and speaker who has spent more than 14 years in recovery. Drawing from lived experience, Regan has transformed his personal journey into a mission to break the stigma surrounding addiction and mental health—helping individuals and families find hope, healing, and sustainable support.Founded in 2012, HealingUS Centers provides personalized, evidence-based treatment for individuals struggling with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders, with locations in New Jersey and Florida. What sets the organization apart is its comprehensive model of care, which goes beyond traditional treatment by addressing root causes through advanced clinical tools such as genetic testing, full blood panels, and individualized treatment planning—paired with genuine compassion and accessibility.During the segment, Regan also highlights HealingUS Communities, the organization’s nonprofit arm focused on peer-driven support, education, and community engagement. Established in 2012 at the start of Regan’s sobriety journey, HealingUS Communities ensures individuals and families remain connected long after formal treatment ends—offering free support meetings, family programming, and grassroots initiatives that foster belonging and resilience.The conversation further explores Regan’s leadership in advocacy and policy reform through the New Jersey Coalition of Treatment Providers (NJCTP), founded in 2025. With more than 125 treatment providers and recovery advocates united under one voice, NJCTP works directly with policymakers to strengthen New Jersey’s behavioral health system, expand access to care, and ensure ethical, effective treatment standards statewide.“Daniel’s story is raw, authentic, and deeply inspiring,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “HealingUS isn’t just about treatment—it’s about restoring dignity, empowering families, and building a culture where recovery is possible and supported.”Across HealingUS Centers, HealingUS Communities, and Regan’s advocacy work, the impact is profound: more than 50,000 families helped to date, with continued national expansion underway. The organization plans to open eight new treatment centers across the country within the next year, extending its reach while staying rooted in its people-first philosophy.Viewers also learn about Regan’s memoir, HealingUS, a deeply personal account of his path from addiction to recovery, and a companion workbook created to help others establish Recovery Community Organizations (RCOs) in their own communities—furthering the mission of connection, education, and empowerment.As the segment concludes, Regan shares his hope that viewers walk away inspired to believe that recovery is possible—and to take action, whether by seeking help for themselves or a loved one, getting involved in community support, or simply speaking openly about mental health to break the stigma.Tune in to Inside Business Today on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) on March 13, 2026 at 11:30 AM EST / 8:30 PM PST to discover how HealingUS Centers is transforming lives through compassion, advocacy, and community-centered care.About HealingUS CentersHealingUS Centers is a behavioral health treatment network dedicated to guiding individuals toward long-term recovery through compassionate, evidence-based care. Founded in 2012 by Daniel Regan, the organization blends advanced clinical treatment with peer-driven support to address addiction and mental health at their root. With locations in New Jersey and Florida and national expansion underway, HealingUS Centers is redefining what sustainable recovery looks like.Learn more at https://www.hucenters.com About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) and ReachTV, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more at https://www.insidebusinesstoday.com

