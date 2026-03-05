Oak Haven Massage Leads the Industry with Over 200 Therapists Across Austin and San Antonio

Oak Haven Massage Logo

Family-owned massage center's tiered career model and 300+ hours of annual training produce therapist tenure rates that far exceed national averages

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While the U.S. massage therapy industry contends with an average career lifespan of just five to eight years per therapist and annual turnover exceeding 13% in corporate spa settings, Oak Haven Massage has built a workforce where more than half of its licensed therapists have remained with the company for five years or longer.The Austin- and San Antonio-based therapeutic massage center now employs over 250 people across six locations, including more than 200 full-time licensed massage therapists. The company reports that its therapists average eight years of professional experience, with the majority having been on staff for at least two years. That retention stands in sharp contrast to an industry where the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 24,700 annual job openings driven largely by workers leaving the profession entirely due to physical burnout and career fatigue.Oak Haven attributes much of its stability to a structured advancement system that gives therapists a clear professional trajectory. The company operates a four-tier model, ranging from Tier 1 (skilled therapists with flexible availability) through Tier 4 (elite therapists with high demand and exclusive care), with each level tied to increased hourly compensation, specialized training, and client request rates. Hourly pay ranges from $30 to $54 per hour plus tips, with top-tier therapists earning over $75,000 annually. All therapists are classified as W-2 employees with access to full medical, dental, vision, and life insurance benefits along with paid vacation time."When a therapist walks through our doors, they're not filling a chair, they're beginning a career they can sustain for decades," said Allison Moreno, CEO of Oak Haven Massage in Austin, TX . "We invest over 300 hours of training per location each year because we've seen firsthand that when therapists grow, clients get measurably better outcomes. That's the cycle that keeps both our team and our clients coming back."Central to the retention model is The Oak Haven Method, a proprietary continuing education curriculum developed over nearly 20 years by the company's in-house instructors. The program covers clinical mastery, advanced deep tissue techniques, neuromuscular therapy, anatomy, communication, and condition-specific treatment protocols for issues including low back pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, TMJ dysfunction, and rotator cuff injuries. Classes are offered free to all Oak Haven Massage employees, and the company reimburses state licensing renewal fees, eliminating two of the most common financial barriers that push therapists out of the profession.The approach has roots in the company's founding. Dr. Steven Shuel, a chiropractor with over 32 years in the massage and bodywork field, opened Oak Haven Massage in San Antonio in November 2005 with the specific goal of delivering medically informed therapeutic bodywork rather than traditional spa-style relaxation services. That clinical foundation required therapists trained to diagnose and treat musculoskeletal conditions, making ongoing education a business necessity rather than a perk.Now led by the second and third generations of the Shuel family, CEO Allison Moreno, her sister Becca, and Dr. Shuel's granddaughter Rylee, the company has grown from a single San Antonio location to six studios across two metro areas, including a 6,350-square-foot, 25-treatment-room location on South First Street in Austin that opened in December 2025. The company has completed more than 1.7 million massage sessions since its founding and currently handles approximately 550 appointments daily.Employee reviews on platforms like Indeed consistently cite the training program, schedule flexibility, and advancement opportunities as distinguishing factors. One seven-year employee noted that Oak Haven provides training that would have cost thousands of dollars elsewhere in a career spanning nearly three decades.For therapists interested in learning more about career opportunities at Oak Haven Massage, information is available at oakhavencareers.com.Founded in 2005 by Dr. Steven Shuel, Oak Haven Massage is a family-owned therapeutic massage center operating six locations across Austin and San Antonio, Texas. The company employs more than 250 people, including over 200 licensed massage therapists, and specializes in medically informed bodywork including deep tissue, therapeutic, sports, lymphatic drainage, ashiatsu, and reflexology massage. Oak Haven Massage is open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at all locations. For more information, visit oakhavenmassage.com.###Media ContactOak Haven MassageAddress: 900 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704Phone: (512) 363-5720Website: https://oakhavenmassage.com

