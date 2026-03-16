NextGen Trades Academy Expands Online to Train Young Workers for Construction Careers in Marin and Sonoma Counties

ARS Roofing & Gutters builds construction careers with expanded online options for their NextGen Trades Academy, vocational training and life skills for youth.

Our kids start thinking, "Ok, wait a second, this isn't just a job. This is something where I could build a career... and have a really great life."” — Letitia Hanke

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the construction industry faces a growing shortage of skilled workers nationwide, ARS Roofing & Gutters is expanding its workforce development efforts through the NextGen Trades Academy , a training program designed to help young adults launch careers in the construction trades.According to the Associated Builders and Contractors , the U.S. construction industry will need to attract more than 500,000 additional workers in 2026 to meet projected demand. The shortage has contributed to longer project timelines and rising construction costs across the country.Through NextGen Trades Academy, ARS Roofing & Gutters is helping address that workforce gap locally by providing vocational training and career preparation for young adults ages 16–24 across Sonoma and Marin counties.Developed through CEO Letitia Hanke’s nonprofit organization, The LIME Foundation, the program introduces students to multiple construction trades while teaching practical life and workplace skills needed to succeed in the industry.Expanding Access Through Online TrainingThe newest offering of NextGen Trades Academy is an online training program delivered through interactive video instruction. The online format was created to remove barriers such as transportation challenges and scheduling limitations, allowing more students to participate in the program.Students are introduced to approximately 14 construction trades while completing coursework focused on workplace readiness, communication, budgeting, and career development. Participants also complete training modules that include CalOSHA certifications and research into various construction career paths.“This is not an industry that teachers and people in college talk about,” said Letitia Hanke, CEO of ARS Roofing & Gutters and founder of The LIME Foundation. “That’s why I developed my nonprofit, The LIME Foundation, and started the NextGen Trades Academy. So that way I can teach them... this is not just a job, it is a career.”Industry Professionals Provide Real-World InsightA key element of the Academy is weekly demonstrations and interactive Q&A sessions led by local construction professionals. These sessions allow students to learn directly from people working in the trades while gaining insight into the day-to-day realities of construction careers.By connecting students with experienced professionals, the program helps participants better understand the range of opportunities available within the construction industry.From Training to Career OpportunitiesNextGen Trades Academy is designed to serve as a launchpad for long-term careers in the trades.Upon completion of program requirements, graduates become eligible for paid apprenticeships and employment opportunities through NextGen’s network of contractors. Many of these employers are actively seeking new apprentices across Sonoma and Marin counties and throughout Northern California.Graduates have gone on to careers in roofing, HVAC, plumbing, electrical work, restoration, painting, and general contracting. Others have continued their education through programs such as architecture studies at Santa Rosa Junior College or military construction training.Helping Address a Growing Workforce GapThe shortage of skilled construction workers continues to impact homeowners, businesses, and local economies by increasing project timelines and limiting available crews.Programs like NextGen Trades Academy aim to help address the issue by introducing young adults to stable career pathways while connecting graduates with real hiring pipelines and apprenticeship opportunities.Hanke noted that many students simply are not exposed to roofing or construction careers through traditional school pathways. NextGen Trades Academy helps fill that gap by providing training, mentorship, and connections with professionals already working in the trades.About NextGen Trades AcademyNextGen Trades Academy is a workforce development program providing vocational construction training and work and life skills education to disadvantaged youth ages 16–24 in Sonoma and Marin counties. Students explore multiple construction disciplines and complete career-readiness training designed to support paid apprenticeships and employment opportunities.About ARS Roofing & GuttersAlternative Roofing Solutions, Inc. (ARS Roofing & Gutters) is a roofing and gutter contractor serving Sonoma, Napa, and Marin counties. With a team of more than 24 experienced professionals, the company provides residential and commercial roofing, gutter systems, waterproofing, and roof maintenance services throughout Northern California. ARS Roofing & Gutters is fully bonded and insured and provides additional liability coverage for HOAs, condominiums, and apartment communities, along with 24/7 emergency support year-round. CA Contracting License #837618.

Skilled Trades Crisis: How ARS Is Building the Next Gen!

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