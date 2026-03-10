RocketReach Showcases AI-Driven Growth Strategy on Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Scott Kim, CEO of RocketReach on Inside Business Today hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic Scott Kim, CEO of RocketReach on Inside Business Today hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic

CEO Scott Kim shares how data & AI-driven innovation are transforming sales & recruiting on Bloomberg TV segment airing March 13, 2026 (sponsored programming)

RocketReach exemplifies how powerful technology, when built with precision and purpose, can transform the way businesses connect. ” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RocketReach , a leading sales and lead intelligence platform trusted by more than 30 million users and 95% of the S&P 500, will be featured on Inside Business Today , hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic. In the segment, CEO Scott Kim discusses how RocketReach is redefining contact intelligence with verified data, intuitive tools, and AI-driven workflow automation. The episode will air nationally on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming on March 13, 2026 at 11:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM PST.Founded in 2015 by two software engineers who identified a significant gap in the contact data marketplace, RocketReach was built on the belief that better data drives better outcomes. After bootstrapping the company to early profitability, RocketReach scaled organically into a global SaaS leader. Today, the platform provides access to more than 700 million professional profiles, 60 million companies, company and contact level insights and signals, and over 1 billion email addresses worldwide and over 190 million phone numbers.During the Inside Business Today interview, Kim addresses what many describe as the growing “data quality crisis,” with inaccurate or outdated contact data costing U.S. businesses hundreds of billions annually. RocketReach combats this challenge through proprietary data sourcing, patented technology, and extensive verification processes—maintaining 98%+ deliverability on A-grade emails. In an increasingly AI-driven business landscape, the company emphasizes that the effectiveness of automation depends entirely on the accuracy of the underlying data.The segment also highlights RocketReach’s evolution beyond data into AI-powered productivity tools, including automated outreach and engagement workflows designed to save teams hours and accelerate conversion. With over 100 million annual visitors driven by its product-led growth strategy and a massive SEO footprint, RocketReach represents a rare SaaS success story—profitable, efficient, and scaling sustainably.“RocketReach exemplifies how powerful technology, when built with precision and purpose, can transform the way businesses connect,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Their commitment to data integrity and practical innovation is delivering real results across industries.”“We’re excited to feature RocketReach on Inside Business Today,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production. “Scott Kim’s leadership and the company’s focus on verified data and intuitive, AI-driven tools reflect exactly the kind of forward-thinking growth story our audience values.”Guided by its tagline, “Verified Contact Data. Real Results.”, RocketReach maintains a brand voice that is friendly, fresh, helpful, and encouraging—empowering sales, recruiting, and business development professionals to connect faster and grow smarter.Tune in to Inside Business Today on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) on March 13, 2026 at 11:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM PST to learn how RocketReach is helping organizations accelerate growth through smarter, verified connections.About RocketReachFounded in 2015, RocketReach is a leading sales and lead intelligence platform providing access to over 700 million professional profiles and 60 million companies worldwide. Trusted by more than 26 million users and 95% of the S&P 500, RocketReach delivers high-quality, extensively verified contact data and AI-powered tools that enable sales, recruiting, and marketing teams to connect faster and drive measurable business outcomes. Learn more at https://rocketreach.co/ About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Bloomberg Television (as sponsored programming) and ReachTV, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more at www.insidebusinesstoday.com

