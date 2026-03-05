AVTAR SINGH WALIA SELECTED AS TOP RESTAURANT OWNER OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Avtar Singh Walia at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Avtar Singh Walia, Michelin restaurateur, as Top Restaurant Owner of the Decade 2026.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one restaurant owner is selected for this distinction. Avtar is being recognized for having over four decades of experience in the Hospitality Industry. Mr. Walia will receive this recognition at IAOTP's Award Gala this December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to four decades of experience in the hospitality and restaurant industry, Mr. Walia has established himself as a visionary leader and pioneer in Indian fine dining. As a dynamic and results-driven entrepreneur, he is the owner of Tamarind Tribeca, located at 99 Hudson Street in New York City, a celebrated culinary destination that continues to redefine Indian cuisine at the highest level. Situated within a striking corner Art Deco building, the modern 11,000-square-foot venue accommodates 175 guests across two levels, featuring an elegant main dining room, a windowed bar and cocktail lounge on the first floor, and an expansive 1,500-square-foot mezzanine that enhances the restaurant’s refined, immersive dining experience.Mr. Walia’s journey in hospitality began in the late 1970s when he worked as a warehouse manager for Gucci while also gaining hands-on restaurant experience as a captain and bartender at the renowned Tandoor restaurant in New York City. He later advanced to managing the respected Akbar restaurant on Park Avenue, where he began shaping his vision for opening a world-class fine-dining establishment. He realized this vision when he became co-owner of the acclaimed Dawat restaurant, where his leadership played a pivotal role in its success and prominence. Dawat became instrumental in elevating Indian cuisine within New York City’s competitive culinary landscape, helping bring it into the mainstream of fine dining.Building on that success, Mr. Walia went on to open Tamarind as a sole proprietor, channeling his expertise, creativity, and passion to create a truly exceptional dining destination. Located on East 22nd Street in the Flatiron District, Tamarind quickly gained international recognition for its culinary excellence, refined atmosphere, and innovative approach to Indian cuisine. Under his leadership and unwavering commitment to quality, Tamarind was awarded one Michelin star, a prestigious distinction that reflects the restaurant’s outstanding standards and enduring reputation.Mr. Walia’s areas of expertise include restaurant operations, business development, strategic growth, hospitality management, and leadership. His career reflects a remarkable combination of entrepreneurial vision, operational excellence, and a lasting influence on the evolution of Indian fine dining in New York City and beyond.Before beginning his professional journey, Mr. Walia earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from Guru Gobind Singh College in India, where he also served as the student body president.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Walia has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In 2024, Mr. Walia was awarded as Top Restaurant Owner of the year by IAOTP and awarded Top Business Owners by Marquis Who’s Who. Last year, he graced the cover of (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was featured on the famous Planet Hollywood Billboard on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, and was selected for inclusion in the publication Top 25 Global Impact Leaders. This year, he will receive his latest honor as Top Restaurant Owner of the Decade at IAOTP’s Annual Awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC in December.Looking back, Mr. Walia attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to encourage people doing into this industry.For more information, please visit: https://www.tamarindtribeca.com/about-owner/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.