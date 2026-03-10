Sahen Gala Releases Political Novel About Russia's Silent Path to the White House

Cover of The Russian-American President

In Sahen Gala's debut, the title is not a provocation. It is the outcome.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The presidency isn't seized. It's curated. That is the premise at the center of The Russian-American President , in which a Cold War-era Russian intelligence program matures quietly over decades, culminating in a manufactured identity reaching the highest office in the United States. Not through force. Not through sabotage. Through patience, perception management, and institutional comfort with continuity.The novel follows Donna Best, an ambitious American corporate heiress, and her Russian defector husband Daniel Peter. As Donna's influence in elite society peaks, Russian handlers orchestrate a seamless substitution - replacing her with a meticulously trained double named Olga, who assumes Donna's life without friction, marries a politically connected socialite, and is eventually elected President. The operation succeeds not through violence, but by exploiting the one thing American institutions value above all else: continuity.Where most political thrillers build tension through explosive revelations, The Russian-American President takes a quieter approach. "What if power doesn't need to shout?" Gala asks. "It's less about chaos, and more about inevitability."The emotional core belongs to Daniel, who recognizes the truth about his replaced wife but chooses silence to protect his children. "His silence is not ideological. It is protective," Gala says. "The cost is not punishment. The cost is carrying knowledge and choosing restraint."At a moment when influence operations and perception management have moved from Cold War theory to daily reality, the novel lands with uncomfortable timeliness. "Any structure, given enough time, begins to feel natural," Gala observes. "People adapt. They justify. They settle." He hopes readers close the book asking one question: At what point does adaptation become complicity?The Russian-American President will appeal to readers drawn to slow-burn geopolitical suspense and cerebral espionage - those who want to understand how power actually works, not just what happens when it fails.The Russian-American President is available now on Amazon and other major retailers

