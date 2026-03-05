Bridging the Labor Gap: 200 South Florida Teens to Tackle Hands-On Trade Skills at 2026 Generals Construction Career Day

Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County "Generals Club" BGCBC Club Members Explore Meaningful Career Options Over 200 Broward Club Kids Participate in 2026 Generals' Career Day

More than 200 teens from Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County unite with area construction and skilled trade partners for "Generals Construction Career Day"

This is about more than just showing teens a job; it’s about investing in their growth. Through the Club experience, young people develop the skills, confidence, and vision to pursue bright futures.” — Chris Gentile, Co-CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Saturday, Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County will transform the Leo Goodwin Foundation Teen Center in North Lauderdale, Florida into a live, high-energy construction hub for the "2026 Generals Construction Career Day." More than 200 teen members, ages 14–18, will trade the classroom for the job site to explore high-demand, high-earning career pathways in the skilled trades.As the nationwide demand for skilled trade professionals reaches an all-time high, this immersive workforce development event serves as a critical bridge between local youth and an industry in need of a new generation. Partnering with industry giants—including JA&M Construction, FPL, ABC Institute, Broward College, Thermal Concepts, Advanced Roofing, and the City of North Lauderdale Public Works—the event provides a rare look at the technology and artistry behind the modern skyline.The event is designed as a series of intensive, hands-on rotations. Students will work directly with masters of their craft in fields including electrical, plumbing, HVAC, general contracting, engineering, and project management. Beyond technical skills, the "Generals" program emphasizes the "soft skills" that drive industry success: communication, team-based problem solving, and professional accountability.From live roofing demonstrations to interactive electrical wiring stations, the "2026 Generals Construction Career Day" offers a vibrant, visual showcase of the next generation of Broward County’s workforce in action.

