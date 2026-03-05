Capitol South Welcomes Toria Brooke, Unique National Security and Media Strategist to Washington Policy Sphere

Toria Brooke | Photo provided by Toria Brooke Capitol South, LLC Logo

As political media continues to evolve, independent voices and strategic communicators are playing a larger role in shaping how policy conversations reach the public.” — Toria Brooke, Communications Director at Capitol South, LLC

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Communications strategist and media commentator Toria Brooke is continuing to expand her role advising political and policy organizations in our Nation’s Capital, as Communications Director at Capitol South, LLC, following an unconventional career spanning luxury fashion copywriting, national security communications, and independent courtroom reporting.

Brooke began her career in corporate retail copywriting and quality assurance, producing editorial and product language for major brands including Ralph Lauren Collection, Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, CVS Corporate, and American Eagle.

Her career later expanded into national security communications while working with defense contractor Northrop Grumman, where she contributed technical writing connected to the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program, the land-based intercontinental ballistic missile system slated to replace the United States’ Minuteman III arsenal.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Brooke began independent journalism covering major federal court proceedings in Washington, D.C. Her real-time courtroom reporting on the Russiagate-related trials United States v. Michael Sussmann and United States v. Igor Danchenko, along with coverage of Steve Bannon’s January 6 subpoena defiance trial, gained attention from legal analysts and commentators across social media.

“We’re elated to have Brooke join the team at Capitol South, as we continue to expand our reach in media, and footprint in federal policy making,” said Marty Irby, president and CEO at Capitol South, LLC. “Brooke has proven herself as a highly effective communicator in the business world, and political sphere, and we are grateful to have her expertise in advancing policies in Congress and the Trump Administration.”

That coverage led to connections with members of the Kash Foundation, originally founded by current FBI Director Kash Patel. In 2023, Brooke began working with Patel and entrepreneur Andrew Ollis to support apparel design, production management, and communications initiatives tied to the patriotic lifestyle brand Based Apparel and related foundation projects.

Since then, Brooke has served in communications advisory roles for various nonprofit and advocacy organizations, including the Hemp Industry & Farmers of America PAC, providing messaging guidance, branding strategy, and public perception consulting.

Brooke has also appeared across multiple broadcast platforms providing geopolitical commentary, including GB News, One America News Network, His Glory, and Valuetainment.

With a growing digital audience and a following that includes prominent cultural figures such as Joe Rogan, Andy Frisella, and Conor McGregor, Brooke continues to develop media and communications initiatives focused on politics, culture, and public policy.

Brooke currently works with advocacy organizations, public figures, and media platforms advising on messaging, branding, and strategic communications.

Capitol South, LLC is a Washington, D.C.–based lobbying firm specializing in public affairs and advocacy at both the state and federal levels. Utilizing proven strategies and deep policy expertise, the firm advances legislation and regulatory solutions in agriculture, environmental policy, energy, appropriations, natural resources, artificial intelligence, and national security.



