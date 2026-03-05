Bob Chitrathorn and Sailors Songbook Announce Collaboration with Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills Amid New Music Momentum

Sailors Songbook EP Album Cover

Partnership coincides with the band’s January single release and March 1 EP Halfway to the Bottom, marking a disciplined expansion from music into craft spirit

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bob Chitrathorn and Sailors Songbook Confirm Collaboration with Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills as Band Expands Momentum with New Single and EP ReleaseFinancial educator and advisor Bob Chitrathorn, who also serves as band manager for Southern California’s Sailors Songbook, has confirmed an official collaboration with Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills, the San Luis Obispo–based craft distillery behind Sailors Songbook Bourbon The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the band.In late January, Sailors Songbook released their latest single, delivering a high-energy track that continues their signature blend of punk urgency, ska rhythm, and melodic storytelling. The single builds on the band’s growing regional traction and reinforces their commitment to independent production and authentic creative direction.Momentum accelerated further on March 1, 2026, with the official release of the band’s newest EP Halfway to the Bottom — a project that captures the evolution of their sound while staying rooted in the raw, DIY ethos that defines Sailors Songbook.Together, the new music and the Rod & Hammer’s collaboration signal a broader expansion of the band’s brand — from stage to studio to craft spirits.“This is about alignment,” said Chitrathorn. “The band is building real momentum with new music, and Rod & Hammer’s represents the same commitment to craftsmanship and independence. When you find partners who share your standards, you build something that lasts.”Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills, known for its grain-to-glass philosophy and Central Coast heritage, has built a reputation for quality-driven production. The Sailors Songbook Bourbon reflects that same approach — deliberate, bold, and built with intention.As both financial educator and band manager, Chitrathorn views the collaboration through a long-term lens.“In finance, you protect and build the asset base. In music, you protect the sound. In business, you protect the partnership. Growth only works when it’s strategic,” he added. “The single, the EP, and this collaboration all point in the same direction — thoughtful expansion.”Sailors Songbook continues to blend punk, ska, and alternative influences into a sound that feels both nostalgic and forward-looking. Their February single and March 1 EP release mark a defining chapter in the band’s trajectory, pairing creative momentum with disciplined brand development.Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills, located in San Luis Obispo, California, produces bourbon, rye, and other small-batch spirits with a focus on local sourcing and traditional distillation methods. The Sailors Songbook Bourbon joins a portfolio recognized for craftsmanship and character.The collaboration is expected to include promotional appearances, community-based events, and cross-industry storytelling that bridges music, entrepreneurship, and California craft culture.About Bob ChitrathornBob Chitrathorn is a financial advisor, educator, and community advocate based in Riverside, California. He is dedicated to helping individuals, families, and business owners build financial confidence through disciplined planning and education. In addition to his financial work, Chitrathorn serves as band manager for Sailors Songbook, supporting the band’s strategic growth and brand partnerships.About Sailors SongbookSailors Songbook is a Southern California–based band blending punk and ska roots with alternative and melodic influences. Known for energetic performances and a fiercely independent mindset, the band released a new single in January 2026 followed by a full EP on March 1, 2026, marking a major milestone in their continued artistic evolution.About Rod & Hammer’s SLO StillsRod & Hammer’s SLO Stills is a craft distillery located in San Luis Obispo, California. Focused on grain-to-glass production and small-batch spirits, the distillery has become a recognized name on California’s Central Coast for its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and local sourcing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.