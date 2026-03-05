Sisyfly Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Tutoring Service in Gainesville, Florida

Ken Mercer and Mike Testa Ken Mercer teaching Isabella S Mike Testa teaching Kaitlyn L Ken Mercer teaching Chris E Mike Testa teaching Christos Z

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized Sisyfly as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Tutoring Service in Gainesville, Florida. This distinction celebrates Sisyfly's commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Sisyfly is a trusted tutoring service in Gainesville. The company delivers personalized, results driven ACT and SAT preparation backed by more than 45 combined years of assessment expertise. Led by Ken Mercer and Mike Testa, the team is committed to empowering students through a supportive and strategic learning environment designed to maximize score potential. Sisyfly partners closely with families throughout the entire college journey, from curriculum and activity advisement to SAT, ACT, and subject area test preparation, as well as guidance on application essays, personal statements, financial aid, and scholarship opportunities. Their comprehensive, student centered approach ensures each learner receives the structure and confidence needed to reach their ultimate score goals.Built on a one on one instructional model, Sisyfly customizes preparation schedules to fit each student's strengths and timeline while emphasizing measurable improvement. With a unique score based fee structure where families only pay if scores increase, the company demonstrates complete confidence in its proven methods. Most students complete four to five supervised exams to maximize superscore results, with preparation strategies evolving from the first test to the final attempt. Proudly serving Gainesville and the surrounding communities, Sisyfly continues to distinguish itself as a local industry leader, recognized for exceptional client reviews, strong community engagement, and a steadfast commitment to exceeding expectations.During the selection process, Sisyfly stood apart for its consistent communication, integrity, and dedication to student success. The company has earned widespread praise from satisfied students who frequently highlight professionalism, responsiveness, and exceptional service quality.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from Sisyfly students and their families:"I am amazed at how well my daughter improved on her ACT score. Her goal was to obtain the score needed for Bright Futures. In a year, she got the score! Mike's encouragement throughout the year not only helped her reach her goal but improved her confidence in all academics. I will forever be grateful with his ability that helped my daughter reach her goal.""Mike and Ken, are a team of very dedicated professionals; they just don't tutor your student in the subject they need improvement, they also boost their confidence, encourage them, and at times give them reality checks that they need to stay focused on their goals. They are an amazing dynamic duo, and we could not be more satisfied with our son's progress on his ACT's score. I cannot say enough positive things about Sisyfly.""Sisyfly is awesome! I looked into various SAT and ACT tutoring places and this is the best one by far. Mike and Ken are so devoted to their work and want you to succeed. They would do anything to help fit me into their schedule and stayed late to help me finish my application. They are so encouraging and explain concepts really well. In only working with them for a few months, I was about to get my ACT score high enough to get bright futures and I also was about to get into UF! Would highly recommend Sisyfly!!!""We hired Sisyfly to help our youngest daughter improve her ACT score, and they DELIVERED! They did an amazing job helping her improve her score from a 30 to a 33. Plus they charge based on improvement so no improvement means their tutoring is free. They do charge a decent amount for per point improvement, but in the big picture I personally found it worth every penny assuming you have the financial resources to afford their services. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!"The Sisyfly team remains dedicated to going above and beyond for every student.

