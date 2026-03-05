Buying a Home Is Now Cheaper Than Renting in 22 Major U.S. Metros, New Study Finds

Pittsburgh leads the nation as the best U.S. metro to buy vs. rent, with homebuyers saving $330 per month over renters. (Photo: Pittsburgh skyline)

EffectiveAgents.com analysis of 50 markets reveals mortgage rates near 6% have shifted the math in favor of buyers across the Midwest, South, and Sun Belt

If you're renting in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, or Chicago and plan to stay two years, you're likely paying more per month than you would as a homeowner.” — Kevin Stuteville, Founder, EffectiveAgents.com

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis from EffectiveAgents.com finds that buying a home is now cheaper than renting on a monthly basis in 22 of the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, challenging the widespread belief that homeownership remains out of reach for most Americans.The study compared median home prices, median rents, mortgage rates, property taxes, and insurance costs across all 50 metros to calculate the full monthly cost of ownership (principal, interest, taxes, and insurance) versus renting. The results show that with 30-year fixed rates averaging 6.01% as of mid-February 2026, buyers in markets like Pittsburgh , Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, and Memphis now pay $155 to $330 less per month than renters.Pittsburgh leads the nation with a $330 monthly advantage for buyers over renters, with a break-even timeline of just 1.5 years. Cleveland follows at $260 per month cheaper to buy, with one of the lowest price-to-rent ratios in the country at 11.0. Chicago stands out as the largest metro where buying beats renting, with buyers saving $260 monthly.On the other end of the spectrum, San Jose carries the widest gap in the country, with monthly ownership costs exceeding rent by $4,840. San Francisco ($2,730), Los Angeles ($2,050), and San Diego ($1,810) round out the most expensive markets for buyers. In these coastal and tech-hub metros, break-even timelines stretch to 10-15+ years.Twelve metros fall into a "toss-up" zone where the decision depends on individual circumstances, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Nashville, Austin, and Las Vegas."The narrative that buying is universally unaffordable right now is not supported by the data," said Kevin Stuteville, founder of EffectiveAgents.com. "If you are renting in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, or Chicago and you plan to stay for even two years, you are likely paying more per month than you would as a homeowner. That is a message a lot of people need to hear."The study also found that property taxes and insurance costs create dramatic variation between markets, swinging monthly costs by $200 to $800 depending on the state. Insurance premiums have risen approximately 40% nationally since 2019, with some states seeing increases exceeding 70%.Looking ahead, Zillow projects that 20 of the 50 largest metros will be affordable to buy in by the end of 2026, the most since 2022. If mortgage rates dip into the mid-5% range, the study estimates an additional 5-8 metros could shift into the "buy" column.The full city-by-city breakdown, methodology, and interactive calculator are available at https://www.effectiveagents.com/resources/should-you-buy-or-rent-in-your-city-we-ran-the-numbers-on-50-us-markets About EffectiveAgents.comEffectiveAgents.com is a data-driven real estate platform that analyzes MLS transaction performance across 19,000+ U.S. cities to match homebuyers and sellers with top-performing agents . Unlike traditional referral platforms, EffectiveAgents ranks agents by verified sales data rather than paid placements or reviews.Media Contact:Kevin Stuteville, FounderEffectiveAgents.compress@effectiveagents.com

