Tax Debt Relief Group Launches Emergency Campaign to Help Orlando-Area Residents Stop IRS Levies and Wage Garnishments

Orlando Emergency Tax Debt Relief Peter Kici EA Certified Tax Resolution Specialist The ultimate Survival Guide for Tax Issues and Troubles

Marine Corps Veteran and Tax Resolution Specialist Peter Kici, EA, Launches Emergency IRS Intervention Campaign for Orlando-Area Residents Under Siege

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tax Debt Relief Group, a leading tax resolution firm serving individuals and small businesses throughout the Orlando area, today announced the launch of its Emergency Tax Help Campaign — a targeted initiative designed to provide immediate, expert assistance to taxpayers facing urgent IRS enforcement actions, including levies, wage garnishments, and tax liens. With the IRS ramping up collection activities in 2026, many taxpayers find themselves overwhelmed by enforcement actions that can freeze bank accounts, intercept paychecks, and devastate financial stability — often without a clear understanding of the legal options available to them. Tax Debt Relief Group's emergency campaign is designed to close that gap, delivering swift, strategic intervention backed by years of proven results.

“Too many hardworking Americans are trapped in tax debt cycles without knowing their rights or options. Our emergency campaign is designed to deliver fast, expert help — often significantly reducing liabilities — while educating clients about legitimate IRS programs that can provide real relief. We’ve helped countless clients avoid liens, stop wage garnishments, and regain financial stability.”

— Peter Kici, EA, Certified Tax Resolution Specialist & Founder, Tax Debt Relief Group

The campaign focuses on four critical areas of tax resolution: IRS levy releases, stop wage garnishments, Offer in Compromise negotiations, and IRS installment agreements. As an Enrolled Agent (EA) and Certified Tax Resolution Specialist, Peter is federally licensed to represent taxpayers before the IRS at all levels — a distinction that sets Tax Debt Relief Group apart from general tax preparers and non-credentialed services.

Clients who engage through the emergency campaign can expect a rapid response, a thorough review of their IRS standing, and a customized resolution strategy tailored to their specific financial situation. Free consultations are available, and the firm works with both individuals and small business owners across the Orlando metropolitan area.

ABOUT PETER KICI, EA

Peter Kici is a United States Marine Corps veteran whose military service instilled in him a core truth that defines his approach to tax resolution: in an emergency, hesitation is the enemy. The same discipline, mission clarity, and decisive action that guided him in uniform now drives how he fights for taxpayers facing IRS enforcement.

Peter’s philosophy is straightforward: Step one is immediate action to stop the threat. There is no room for a “wait and see” approach when the IRS is seizing assets or garnishing wages. Before a single move is made, Peter builds a clear, strategic plan of action — because winning requires preparation, not improvisation.

As a federally licensed Enrolled Agent (EA) and Certified Tax Resolution Specialist, Peter leverages the full body of taxpayer protection laws that most people never know exist. “The IRS and state tax authorities are not your friend,” he says plainly. “But the law can be.” That legal knowledge creates a powerful, asymmetric advantage for his clients — one that the uninformed taxpayer “going it alone” simply does not have.

ABOUT TAX DEBT RELIEF GROUP

Tax Debt Relief Group is an Orlando-based tax resolution firm specializing in resolving complex IRS and state tax issues for individuals and small businesses. Services include IRS levy releases, stop wage garnishments, Offers in Compromise, and installment agreement negotiations. The firm is committed to protecting clients’ rights, reducing tax liabilities, and restoring financial peace of mind through expert representation and mission-driven action.

MEDIA CONTACT

Peter Kici, EA

Certified Tax Resolution Specialist

Tax Debt Relief Group

Phone: 407-531-8705

Email: pete@taxdebtreliefgroup.com

Website: emergencytaxhelporlando.com



Free consultations are available now through the Emergency Tax Help Campaign.

