Chess Broadway

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the NYC area prepares to host soccer fans during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, The Broadway Collection is showcasing their newest shows for visitors. With the city set to welcome soccer fans from around the world, Broadway is offering travelers a New York experience in between matches.With MetLife Stadium in New Jersey hosting eight matches beginning in June—including the Final on July 19—fans staying less than 10 miles away in NYC can keep the excitement going by seeing a show from The Broadway Collection.Between matches, World Cup visitors can catch one of Broadway’s newest shows —such as Chess, CATS: The Jellicle Ball, The Lost Boys: A New Musical, and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)—with each show tying in the World Cup through stories of resilience, rivalry, and victory, including:• Chess: Like the World Cup, Chess is all about intense competition—in the musical, America battles Russia in the World Chess Championship, where espionage, romance, and politics create high-stakes drama as complex as the game itself. With two players and a woman torn between them risking everything—personal, professional, and political—ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus deliver their legendary score to this tale of desire, devotion, and competition beyond victory at the Imperial Theatre.• CATS: The Jellicle Ball: Transforming the Broadhurst Theatre into a high-stakes runway, CATS: The Jellicle Ball reimagines Andrew Lloyd Webber's worldwide phenomenon through the lens of New York City's underground ballroom culture. Here, cats battle through performance for rebirth—mirroring World Cup team matches and their quest for glory. This fierce production blends T.S. Eliot's Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats with electrifying dance battles. Through various dance, fashion, and performance battles, these characters share their stories and explore identity, chosen family, and transformation.• The Lost Boys: A New Musical: Bringing the cult-classic film to the stage, the Palace Theatre transforms into Santa Carla, a seemingly perfect beach town that hides a sinister secret behind its “Missing” posters. Just as soccer fans show loyalty to their teams, brothers Michael and Sam face divided loyalties. Michael is drawn to a local rock band and its charismatic leader, while Sam fights to save him from the horrifying truth about who—and what—Michael’s new friends really are.• Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York): Like so many soccer fans traveling to New York City for the World Cup, the musical follows Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City to attend the wedding of the father he’s never met. Robin, the sister of the bride with a lot of errands to do before the big day, joins him as these two strangers navigate New York City together—balancing cake delivery, family secrets, and unexpected second chances at the Longacre Theatre.Whether World Cup visitors are hoping to catch one of Broadway’s newest shows or a classic production like Chicago, Hamilton, or The Lion King, the team at The Broadway Collection recommends travelers book their tickets in advance from the shows’ official ticketing sites or trusted travel providers—taking the mystery out of getting a ticket.Anyone planning their visit to New York City in 2026 can find information on shows, the latest Broadway news, and links to 26 of the hottest shows’ official ticket sites at www.broadwaycollection.com About The Broadway CollectionThe Broadway Collection is a curated selection of top-tier theatrical experiences in New York City, built specifically for visitors. It serves as a comprehensive guide helping travelers discover the most exciting and welcoming shows, whether they are a first-time Broadway attendee or a lifelong theatre lover. The Broadway Collection makes it easy to research the best Broadway and off-Broadway productions, as well as cultural icons like The Metropolitan Opera and New York City Ballet. The Collection highlights the top shows for visitors, ensuring they find the right performance to fit their various interests, schedules, and budgets. By connecting audiences directly to official and secure ticketing sources, The Broadway Collection ensures a trustworthy and transparent booking experience without hidden fees or unreliable brokers. Whether planning for a group of 10 or more or just a few tickets for a family night out, The Broadway Collection provides trusted access to the best places to buy. No visit to NYC is complete without experiencing a Broadway show, and The Broadway Collection aims to make every trip include an unforgettable theatre experience.Visit www.broadwaycollection.com for news and information and follow The Broadway Collection on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube for more photos, videos, and exclusive Broadway content. #MakeItBway

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