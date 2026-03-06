NAPIA Applauds Mississippi Insurance Department’s Enforcement Actions to Protect Policyholders

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) commends the Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) for its recent public warning to consumers regarding unlicensed public adjusters and illegal activity by contractors in the State of Mississippi. NAPIA stands firmly with MID in its efforts to educate and protect homeowners and policyholders following storm-related damage and throughout the recovery process.The MID’s consumer alert clearly outlines that contractors acting as unlicensed public adjusters, including those filing insurance claims without proper licensure and signed engagement contracts, are operating outside Mississippi law and are subject to referral for enforcement action. This includes potential action by the state Attorney General and the Mississippi State Board of Contractors.“NAPIA supports any initiative that safeguards consumers and upholds the integrity of the insurance claims process,” said Justin R. Skipton, AIC, SPPA, President of NAPIA. “The unlicensed practice of public adjusting (UPPA) undermines policyholder rights, introduces risk, and puts consumers at a disadvantage during an already stressful time. We salute the Mississippi Insurance Department for taking decisive action to warn residents and protect insurance coverage rights.”NAPIA emphasizes that only licensed public insurance adjusters—professionals regulated under state law—are authorized to negotiate insurance claims on behalf of consumers. Engaging unlicensed individuals or entities may compromise coverage, delay claim resolution, and expose homeowners to unnecessary financial and legal risk.In its advisory, MID also provides valuable guidance for homeowners, including tips for verifying contractor credentials, avoiding high-pressure solicitations, and safeguarding insurance rights during the claims process. These recommendations align with best practices endorsed by NAPIA for consumer protection and fair claim outcomes.About NAPIASince its founding in 1951, NAPIA has been dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, and advocacy for policyholders. The association works to ensure that property owners can navigate the insurance claims process with confidence and receive fair and just compensation for their losses.For more information, please contact:National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA)Email: info@napia.comWebsite: www.napia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.