Janet Zappala selected as IAOTP’s Top Children’s Author of the Decade

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Janet Zappala, Award-winning Children's Book Author, Award-winning Broadcast Journalist, Certified Nutritional Coach, and Cooking Show Host Top Children's Author of the Decade 2026.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one Children’s Author is selected for this distinction. Janet is being recognized for having over four decades of experience in the media. Janet Zappala will receive this recognition at IAOTP's Award Gala this December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City. www.iaotp.com/award-gala With more than four decades in broadcast news, Janet Zappala has built a career defined by credibility, compassion and connection. A seasoned journalist, she covered hard news and human-interest stories around the country, and served as a health and wellness reporter, in addition to her duties as an anchor and news reporter. Known for her warmth and professionalism on-air, Janet earned the trust of viewers while consistently delivering meaningful, and informative reporting.In recent years, she has embraced a new creative chapter as an award-winning children's author. Her two books, Guapo's Giant Heart, and Guapo's Great Rescue, reflect the same heart-centered messaging that defined her journalism career. Janet is currently working on her third book in the Guapo series, and an animation project that she hopes will bring Guapo's messaging of kindness and love to small screens around the country, and maybe even the world! (Guapo happens to be one of the world's largest steers, with one of the world's largest hearts. He's sweet and gentle, and a goodwill ambassador, who teaches children important life lessons about kindness and compassion).Janet began writing to share those lessons with young readers. Through Guapo’s journey and his special bond with Mabel, a pot-bellied pig he befriended at a Palm Springs area animal rescue where Janet volunteered, she teaches children about kindness, acceptance, and the importance of animal rescue. Families have expressed heartfelt appreciation for the positive messages woven throughout her stories, affirming their relevance in today’s world.Giving back remains central to Janet’s mission. A portion of the proceeds from her books supports animal rescue organizations, extending the impact of her storytelling beyond the page. Whether reporting the news or writing for children, Janet Zappala continues to use her voice to inform, uplift, and inspire.During her time as an on-air journalist, Janet also earned a Masters in Liberal Studies from Villanova University.Throughout her illustrious career, Janet Zappala has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she graced the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Last year, she was featured on the iconic Nasdaq billboard in Times Square and she was awarded IAOTP's Top Children's Author of the Year 2025 and Empowered Woman of the Year. She will be honored in December at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Plaza Hotel in NYC for her newest honor as Top Children’s Author of the Decade.In addition to her successful transition into writing children's books, Janet has been lauded for her work in journalism, including six Emmys, 14 Emmy nominations, a Golden Mike award, and an Associated Press first-place award.Janet's milestones reflect her commitment and perseverance, as she celebrates her achievements in various areas throughout her career. That said, for Janet, her family comes first and has always been her strongest support system. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, tap dancing (a passion), traveling, reading, and taking in special moments with her beloved dog and her quarter horse. 