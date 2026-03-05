Empowering Leaders of Leaders: Story Facilitation Is Essential Skill for 2026

Esther Choy leads a dynamic, hands-on storytelling training with her clients. Esther Choy's newest leadership book about story discovery and curiosity. Leadership Story Lab

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Storytelling as a leadership skill is increasing in demand. According to LinkedIn, the number of postings that include the term ‘storyteller’ and ‘storytelling’ doubled in 2025. This trend shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. Why? Time and time again, executives have seen that building a storytelling culture builds trust, creates purpose and aligns teams. It helps people connect across cultures, generations, teams, and perspectives.Esther Choy, Chief Story Facilitator, author of ‘Let The Story Do The Work,' and ‘ Winning Without Persuading ’ believes storytelling facilitation will be the top skill for leaders to invest in this year.“A lot of good leaders know how to elevate themselves and drive their messages home,” said Choy. “But leaders of leaders must know how to elevate their teams and colleagues. Story facilitation helps leaders learn how to be both the sage on stage and a guide on the side.”Esther Choy has been transforming leadership through storytelling since 2010 by training leaders of leaders in story facilitation. These skills empower these leaders to create a culture of curiosity and connection. She is not alone in seeing transformational leadership through storytelling. Her clients — top leaders at United Airlines, USAA, CVS and many others — are seeing the profound impact storytelling has on their teams.“Storytelling is not a ‘nice to have’ skill for leaders—it’s foundational,” said Christina SmithhislerManaging Director of the Randall L. Tobias Center for Leadership Excellence at Indiana University. “Esther helped our participants understand that leadership communication is less about delivering the perfect message and more about unlocking meaning, voice, and belonging within their teams. That kind of leadership is exactly what is needed.”THE 5 SKILLS LEADERS OF LEADERS MUST MASTER IN 20261. Asking Crazy Good Questions – Go beyond the small talk, have more meaningful conversations2. Curious Listening – How to create a space where your team feels seen, heard and understood3. Story Structure – How to use the IRSstructure to craft any story, presentation and speech4. Story Discovery – How to uncover storyworthy moments5. Story Facilitation – How build a storytelling culture and uncover other people’s stories“When story is discovered and facilitated with care, it also becomes transformational,” writes Choy in her new book ‘Winning Without Persuaiding.’ “It reshapes how leaders see themselves, how they listen to others, and how they create conditions for the impossible to become possible. That’s the T2 approach: transactional outcomes multiplied by transformational change.”THE TIME IS NOW FOR STORY FACILITATIONAs companies begin executing their 2026 goals and leadership development plans, Choy is helping leaders hone in on their leadership communication, with:-Executive coaching Story Facilitator Certification training-Interactive workshops and training on business storytelling and facilitation-Inspirational keynote speeches“Esther Choy shows how to uncover powerful stories with courageous curiosity in ourselves and in the people we lead,” said Adam Farver, chairman of the board, Pella Corporation. “That empathy fuels connection and inspires genuine commitment. It is a guide to deepening trust and elevating leadership through the joy of empowering others.”To get started on your storytelling journey:Start the conversation with a one-on-one strategy session to discuss coaching, workshops or keynotes.Subscribe to “Better Every Story,” a biweekly newsletter with practical storytelling tipsPreorder the Winning Without Persuading: A New Framework for Leading With Curiosity and Story Discovery for your leadership team. Due out in May 2026.Discover your own next step on our storytelling journey mapABOUT ESTHER CHOYEsther is a story facilitator and author of two leadership storytelling books: Let the Story Do The Work and Winning Without Persuading. Since 2010, she has coached thousands of executives, helping them become more persuasive through the art of story. She is the founder and CEO of Leadership Story Lab , a women-led business storytelling consultancy, offering coaching, training, and story facilitator certification. Their strategy, T-Squared (Transaction × Transformation), empowers leaders to meet goals, see differently, and create meaning through authentic communication and connection.

