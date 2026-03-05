Scarborough Renaissance Festival, Scarborough’s Hollow Win Top Honors in Renaissance Festival Awards

The King of Scarborough Renaissance Festival welcomes guests to the 16th-century village during the Festival’s milestone 45th season in Waxahachie, Texas. The Festival was recently named Favorite Renaissance Festival in the Southeast Region in the Renaiss Fantasy characters roam the village during Scarborough’s Hollow Fall Fantasy Festival in Waxahachie, Texas. The immersive autumn event celebrates faeries, folklore and seasonal magic and was recently named Favorite Faery/Fantasy Festival in the Renaissanc

Fans nationwide honor Scarborough festivals and performers as the Renaissance Festival Awards recognize the best of 2025.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scarborough Renaissance Festival and Scarborough’s Hollow Fall Fantasy Festival have been recognized by fans across the country in the 21st Annual Renaissance Festival Awards, earning top honors as Favorite Renaissance Festival (Southeast) and Favorite Faery/Fantasy Festival, respectively.The annual awards are voted on by Renaissance festival fans nationwide and celebrate the artisans, performers and creative talents who bring the magic of the Renaissance to life each season.“We are honored that fans across the country continue to recognize the passion, creativity and dedication that define the Scarborough experience,” said Veronica Castelo, general manager of Southwest Festivals LLC. “These awards reflect the incredible work of our performers, artisans and cast members whose talent and commitment create the immersive world our guests return to year after year.”The Festival also congratulates the many Scarborough-affiliated artisans and performers recognized in the 2025 awards, including:* Don Juan & Esmeralda — 1st Place, Group Variety Show* Adam Crack — 2nd Place, Whipping Performance* Blackhawk Metalworks — 3rd Place, Favorite Houseware* Blonde Swan Hats — 2nd Place, Favorite Headwear* Dreamie and Hullabaloo Henna — 3rd Place, Favorite Wearable Art* Gnome and Fairy Pottery — 1st Place, Educational Demonstration* Jacques Ze Whipper — 1st Place, Whipping Performance* Joshua the Ventriloquist — 2nd Place, Favorite Puppeteer/Ventriloquist* The Knarly Knot — 3rd Place, Favorite Drinking Vessels* Midnight Orchid Design — 3rd Place, Favorite Apparel* Moor of Dundee — 1st Place, Music and Vocals, Solo Performer in the Lanes* Patchwork Moon by Luna — 2nd Place, Favorite Jewelry* Queen Anne’s Lace — 2nd Place, Favorite A Capella* Rhiannon Oils and Incense — 3rd Place, Favorite Perfume, Soap or Incense* Sarah Marie Mullen — 2nd Place, Favorite Solo Performer* Syndicate Academy of Sword & Skill — 2nd Place, Educational Demonstration* Washing Well Wenches — 1st Place, Small Comedy Performance* Wondrous Works in Wood — 2nd Place, Favorite Drinking VesselsThe 2026 season will also welcome back two award-winning performers recognized in this year’s Renaissance Festival Awards: Tartanic, named Favorite Instrumental Group, and fan favorite Opal the Fairy, who placed third in Favorite Faery, bringing their celebrated talents back to the Scarborough stage.The recognition comes as Scarborough Renaissance Festival prepares to celebrate its milestone 45th season in 2026, continuing a decades-long North Texas tradition that draws visitors from across the state and beyond.The festival runs April 4 through May 25, 2026, open Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day Monday, transforming a 25-acre English village in Waxahachie into a fully immersive 16th-century celebration of history, entertainment and adventure.The 2026 season will feature several new experiences and returning favorites, including a spectacular new joust arena and royal dais for tournament action, the reopening of Scarborough Castle: Hauntings of Yore, the immersive King’s Dungeon attraction exploring Renaissance-era justice and punishment, an expanded Viking Artisan Village with dozens of new artisans joining the marketplace, and a dozen new shows performing across the Festival village.Following the spring season, the site will again host Scarborough’s Hollow Fall Fantasy Festival, which returns for its second season in 2026 after a widely popular inaugural year. The immersive autumn festival transforms the Crown Meadow area of the Scarborough grounds into a world of magic, mischief and seasonal wonder. Guests can explore artisan shoppes, enjoy live entertainment, participate in interactive activities for all ages and experience whimsical attractions with a touch of spooky delight.Once a year, Renaissance festival fans from across the country vote to recognize the performers, artisans and festivals that create the immersive worlds audiences love. The awards celebrate the people and places that continue to keep Renaissance culture, storytelling and craftsmanship alive for new generations.To learn more about both festivals, visit www.SRFestival.com or follow SRFestival on Facebook, Instagram TikTok, and YouTube.

