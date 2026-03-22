Award-Winning Rico Royale Tequila Expands Arizona Hospitality Presence Following WSWA Portfolio Medal Sweep

The Rico Royale Tequila portfolio — Reposado Rosa, Reposado Cristalino, Añejo, and Añejo Cristalino — crafted in Jalisco, Mexico using fully mature Blue Weber agave. Rico Royale Tequila’s award-winning portfolio — Reposado Rosa, Reposado Cristalino, Añejo, and Añejo Cristalino — each earned Silver medals at the WSWA Tasting Competition judged in partnership with the Tasting Alliance. Mother-daughter founders of Rico Royale Tequila, Joan Dominique Clancy and her mother, pictured with their award-winning additive-free tequila crafted in Jalisco, Mexico.

Premium additive-free tequila brand gains traction in restaurants and specialty retailers as demand for high-quality sipping tequila continues to grow

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rico Royale Tequila , the award-winning additive-free tequila crafted in Jalisco, Mexico, is expanding its presence across Arizona’s hospitality and retail market following a portfolio-wide medal win at the prestigious WSWA Tasting Competition, judged in partnership with the Tasting Alliance.The ultra-premium tequila brand recently received Silver medals across all four expressions in its portfolio, highlighting Rico Royale’s commitment to craftsmanship, balance, and authentic tequila production.The recognition took place in conjunction with WSWA Access LIVE, one of the most influential gatherings of beverage alcohol distributors, retailers, and hospitality professionals in the United States.Receiving recognition across an entire tequila portfolio is considered a notable achievement in blind tasting competitions where spirits are evaluated solely on quality, character, and balance.As consumer demand for premium sipping tequila continues to grow, Rico Royale is gaining traction among restaurants, cocktail programs, and specialty retailers seeking high-quality additive-free tequila offerings.The brand is now featured at select hospitality destinations across Arizona, including Belmont Kitchen & Cocktails , Pitch Pizzeria in Scottsdale, and Three Thirty Three Restaurant in Tempe, where beverage programs are introducing guests to premium sipping tequila experiences.Crafted in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, Rico Royale is produced using fully mature Blue Weber agave, harvested at peak maturity to capture the natural sweetness, depth, and complexity of the agave plant.The tequila is produced without additives, reflecting a growing movement within the tequila category toward transparency and authentic production methods.Additive-free tequila has gained increasing recognition among bartenders, hospitality professionals, and tequila enthusiasts who seek spirits that reflect traditional craftsmanship and the natural character of agave.Rico Royale’s portfolio is designed to showcase the versatility and elegance of tequila when produced with care and attention to detail.The brand’s expressions include:• Rico Royale Reposado Rosa • Rico Royale Reposado Cristalino • Rico Royale Añejo • Rico Royale Añejo CristalinoEach expression offers a refined tasting experience while maintaining a smooth and balanced profile designed for sipping.The brand’s philosophy reflects this approach:For sipping, never shooting.“Arizona has an incredible hospitality community with a strong appreciation for premium tequila,” said Joan Dominique Clancy, founder of Rico Royale Tequila. “We are excited to continue building partnerships with restaurants, bars, and retailers that value authentic tequila production and exceptional guest experiences.”Rico Royale has also been featured at prominent hospitality events including the Foodist Awards, where the brand presented a signature tequila ice sculpture installation showcasing the Rico Royale portfolio. The activation highlighted the brand’s focus on experiential hospitality and premium presentation, introducing guests to additive-free tequila through visually distinctive tasting experiences.The premium tequila category continues to be one of the fastest-growing segments within the global spirits market.Consumers are increasingly seeking tequila brands that emphasize authenticity, transparency, and traditional production methods.Hospitality professionals have played a key role in this shift by introducing guests to additive-free tequila and highlighting the depth and complexity of agave-forward spirits.Competitions such as the WSWA Tasting Competition help identify brands that meet these standards of quality and craftsmanship.The Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America represents the distributor tier of the beverage alcohol industry and hosts its annual Access LIVE convention as a central meeting point for producers, distributors, and buyers shaping the future of the spirits market.Recognition within the WSWA competition provides valuable exposure to distributors, buyers, and hospitality professionals responsible for introducing new spirits to consumers nationwide.For emerging premium brands, this type of industry recognition can help accelerate awareness and credibility among trade professionals seeking high-quality spirits.Rico Royale’s distinctive bottle design and emphasis on additive-free production have also helped the brand stand out in retail environments where premium tequila continues to gain shelf space.Specialty liquor retailers and restaurant beverage programs are increasingly seeking tequila brands that offer both visual distinction and authentic production.As Rico Royale continues expanding its presence across Arizona, the brand remains focused on its core principles: craftsmanship, authenticity, and a refined sipping experience.“Our goal is to elevate how people experience tequila,” Clancy said. “Tequila has incredible depth and elegance when produced with care, and we want more consumers to discover tequila as a spirit meant to be savored.”With growing recognition from industry competitions and increasing partnerships across the hospitality sector, Rico Royale Tequila continues building momentum as a premium tequila brand within the U.S. market.About Rico Royale TequilaRico Royale Tequila is an award-winning additive-free tequila brand crafted in Jalisco, Mexico and founded by a mother-daughter team.Produced using fully mature Blue Weber agave and traditional tequila-making methods, Rico Royale is designed to offer a refined tequila experience centered on purity, balance, and craftsmanship.The Rico Royale portfolio includes:• Reposado Rosa • Reposado Cristalino • Añejo • Añejo CristalinoEach expression reflects the brand’s philosophy of creating tequila intended to be savored as a premium sipping spirit.Rico Royale continues expanding across hospitality venues, restaurants, and specialty retailers in the United States.

Rico Royale Tequila Brand Introduction Video

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